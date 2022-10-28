Bed bugs are tiny creatures that often live near your bed and bite you at night. They bite humans to suck their blood. They are parasites and can cause skin allergies and blood infections. It is common for these pests to enter a home. They cling to your clothes or shopping bags and come to your home with you. Once these pests enter a house, they lay eggs and grow their population. Bed bugs control Melbourne service is beneficial in controlling these pests from growing. Professionals undergo intense training and handle bed bugs perfectly. They use some amazing techniques to eradicate these pests. Have a look at the top 3 methods that professionals use to kill bed bugs:

Chemical Treatment

As the name suggests, this treatment involves the use of pesticides and insect growth regulators. This treatment should be booked from a reliable company because not all pest controllers can choose the right pesticides. Experienced pest controllers check the ingredients and evaluate their side effects. To kill the bugs, it is necessary to use odour-free and safe products.

From kids to asthma patients, many people sleep on bed bug-infested beds. Using harsh chemicals on carpets, sofas and mattresses can irritate the skin or increase breathing problems. Organic pest control suits best for bed bug control. Odour-free, eco-friendly and health-safe products not only eliminate the risk of allergies but also kill the bugs efficiently. Just like bugs, chemical treatments are used to destroy other pests like cockroaches, spiders, ants, and termites. In cockroach control Melbourne, this method shows amazing results.

Freezing Treatment

In this method of exterminating the bugs, the experts make use of cold temperatures. Professionals have a device that can distribute the icy carbon dioxide on any surface. In cold treatment, both the bugs and eggs could be destroyed successfully. This method is preferred by people who have sensitive skin or a respiratory issue like asthma.

Bed bugs can easily tolerate temperatures between 0 Fahrenheit and -15 F. The professionals need to lower the temperature even more to kill the bugs. This seems like a non-toxic and eco-friendly method, but there is a problem. Sometimes, the bed bugs hide in the walls, electrical outlets, behind the wallpapers and under the upholstered furniture. It is not possible for professionals to cool these insulated places.

Heating Treatment

With the advancement in technology, it has become possible to kill bugs without using chemicals. Very powerful heaters and fans are used by pest controllers to control the outbreak of bed bugs in a house or office.

The technicians increase the temperature to over 130 degrees Fahrenheit. Finding it too high? Well, the bed bugs already live in warm places and it is important to heat the room too much in order to kill them. The best part about the heating treatment is its permeability. Heat can be absorbed by furniture, carpet, wall, floor and mattresses. Heat can penetrate small cracks while chemicals can’t. So, it can be considered one of the best methods for bed bug removal. It is easy to implement and yields excellent results. This method along with chemical treatment can be perfect for controlling bugs.

Conclusion

Heating treatment, chemical treatment and freezing treatment are three popular and widely used bed bug control methods. Every method has its own advantage and disadvantage. You can choose any of these methods for your house based on different factors like the size of the property, severity of bed bug infestation, budget and health condition. Make sure that you choose an experienced company for pest control because they make a customised plan after conducting an inspection of your house or office.