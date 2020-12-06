People that are fond of music are always in search of software that will make their collection sound amazing whether for windows 10 or any other operating system. If you are windows users you already probably know how painful it can get to find the absolutely best music player. Some look better while some perform better; some are overrated while some are underrated.

Even if you think the music player that you are using is the best music player in the market that might not be the case. In the world of AI, companies with each passing day are improving the quality of their products.

So how will you come to know the technicalities of a software (whether paid or unpaid) which you like, since on the first look they all look the same? And you cannot judge a book by its cover especially if you are paying a hefty amount for that.

Fortunately, some of the best music players are absolutely free while some do have a paid version. In this piece, we have brought to you an overall review of some of the best music players present out there (not in the particular order).

VLC

If you are a long-time Windows user, then you might already know there is not a single format VLC cannot play. You can call it the Swiss Army knife of media players.

VLC comes in two versions and luckily both of them are absolutely free. The first one is built for tablets, PCs, and Xbox, the other one is an old-school desktop app.

Use of VLC is not just limited to playing digital files, it also offers streaming support and it can convert various file formats too. Overall VLC is an exceptionally useful tool to have on your machine. It is one of the best if not the best music players.

Download Link: https://www.videolan.org/vlc/download-windows.html

Spotify

Spotify is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming services on the planet right now. Most of you might already be using Spotify on your smartphones, but you may still find it surprising that Spotify is also one of the best music players for your PC.

If you use Spotify you get an additional advantage, not only it has a vast catalog of content, it also allows you to play your locally stored content. The app itself is free to use and is now available on Microsoft Store for downloading. We strongly advise you to check Spotify.

Download Link: https://www.spotify.com/us/download/other/

MusicBee

MusicBee was specially designed for serious music lovers, who have curated a very large music collection. The app is free and the developers have included everything that a musicophile will ever need.

This may be the only free music app that makes the most of your PC’s hardware and its continuous playback feature ensures no silence between tracks. MusicBee also provides you the option to normalize the volume, experiment with the equalizer, and add silences or fades.

Download Link: https://getmusicbee.com/

AIMP

AIMP can manage even the messiest libraries with its superior tagging options. Like any good music player, it supports a variety of formats, and AIMP also has additional encoders available as user-created add-ons.

While most music player’s extensions are skins, which actually have no practical uses, AIMP’s plugins are real gems. AIMP provides you with extensions that help you to build video playlists, stream music from SoundCloud, and control the player remotely.

Download Link: https://www.aimp.ru/?do=download

MediaMonkey

If your playlist contains both music and videos, then MediaMonkey is the best music player for you. Unlike some dual-purpose media players, MediaMonkey does an exceptional job of both.

MediaMonkey has the ability to identify tracks with missing metadata and searches for information online. It also has a nice tagging tool that lets you tag music during playback. This feature eliminates the need to preview fragments of songs before putting them into a particular genre.

Download Link: https://www.mediamonkey.com/download/?ClickID=bm1sg6f6k61szekyynsql1skffmvuyngmvqs

Foobar 2000

Foobar 2000 is a perfect choice for small music collections and it supports all common extensions. Like AIMP, it also has advanced tagging tools that make light work of cleaning up messy libraries.

Foobar 2000 is free to use and it has various features like auto metadata completion and erasing duplicate tracks. Although this app doesn’t have the ability to update in real-time, it can spot changes and remove non-active links.

Download Link: https://www.foobar2000.org/download

Dopamine

Dopamine is an open-source audio player for Windows 10 and it looks like a Microsoft-made UMP app but it isn’t. Even though this app is not available on Microsoft store but it is one of the best music players for Windows 10.

Among all the top music players, this app has the easiest to navigate interface, let alone, the fluidity. It also has a number of useful customizations available to improve the interface.

Download Link: https://www.digimezzo.com/software/dopamine/

Windows Media Player

Windows Media Player is an inbuilt windows music player. It comes with windows and almost all of you will be familiar with it. WMP’s simplicity and ease of use make it one of the best music players.

WMP supports a number of audio and video formats. It also has the ability to masterfully manage your songs library, rip music, and create playlists.

Like many other music players, WMP can also import metadata from the internet and can sync music with a number of portable devices.

Clementine

Clementine is one of the best open-source music players for Windows 10. Even though it doesn’t have good looks like its competitors, it provides some serious library management tools to the users.

Clementine has an inbuilt file manager with the ability to stream audio content from online services like RockRadio, RadioTunes, and SoundCloud. It also allows users to access music from cloud drives such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.

Download Link: https://www.clementine-player.org/

iTunes

iTunes unarguably is the oldest and most-used music player. If you think iTunes can only be used for iOS platforms then you are wrong, iTunes is also one of the best music players for Windows 10.

iTunes can be the solution to most of your music needs, but it has a difficult to use interface so some users will not like this app. iTunes lets you play the music you bought on the iTunes music store as well as content locally stored content.

iTunes supports a variety of formats and it can also work as an equalizer. Since Apple backs it, it is a considerable choice for many.

Download Link: https://www.apple.com/in/itunes/