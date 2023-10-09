MagSafe is a convenient and secure way to attach your iPhone to various accessories, including car mounts. With MagSafe, you can easily snap your iPhone onto a car mount and enjoy hands-free navigation, music, podcasts, and more. Plus, some MagSafe car mounts can also charge your iPhone wirelessly, so you don’t have to worry about running out of battery on the road.

But with so many MagSafe car mounts available in the market, how do you choose the best one for your needs? To help you out, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best MagSafe car mounts in the USA, based on their features, design, performance, and customer reviews. Whether you are looking for a vent mount, a windshield mount, a dashboard mount, or a CD slot mount, we have got you covered.

Here are our top picks for the best MagSafe car mounts in USA:

1. The Mighty Mount

The Mighty Mount is our number one choice for the best MagSafe car mount in the USA. This is because it offers the largest selection of car mounts for various needs and preferences. Whether you want to mount your iPhone on the air vent, the windshield, the dashboard, or the CD slot, The Mighty Mount has a solution for you.

The Mighty Mount uses N52 neodymium magnets for the world’s strongest hold and has the best grip. It can securely hold your iPhone in any orientation and angle, even on bumpy roads. It also supports wireless charging at up to 15W, so you can keep your iPhone fully charged while using it.

The Mighty Mount is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a 12-month warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee. You can order The Mighty Mount from their official website or from Amazon.

2. OtterBox Wireless MagSafe Charger Vent Mount

OtterBox is a well-known brand for making durable and protective cases for smartphones. Their Wireless MagSafe Charger Vent Mount is also a high-quality product that deserves a spot on our list. This car mount attaches to your air vent and charges your iPhone wirelessly at up to 15W.

The OtterBox Wireless MagSafe Charger Vent Mount has a sleek and minimalist design that blends well with your car interior. It has a strong magnet that snaps your iPhone into place and keeps it stable. It also has an adjustable arm that lets you tilt and rotate your iPhone to your preferred viewing angle.

The OtterBox Wireless MagSafe Charger Vent Mount is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a USB-C cable and a car adapter. You can buy it from OtterBox’s website or from Amazon.

3. Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger

Belkin is another reputable brand for making quality accessories for Apple devices. Their BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger is one of the few MagSafe car mounts that are officially certified by Apple. This means it can charge your iPhone wirelessly at up to 15W, which is the fastest speed possible.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger has a stylish and elegant design that looks like something Apple would make. It mounts on your air vent and can display your iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode. It has a powerful magnet that holds your iPhone securely and allows you to easily attach and detach it with one hand.

The Belkin BoostCharge Pro Wireless Car Charger is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a USB-C cable and a car adapter. You can buy it from Belkin’s website or from Amazon.

4. Lisen MagSafe Car Mount

Lisen is a relatively new brand that makes affordable and reliable accessories for smartphones. Their MagSafe Car Mount is one of the best value options on our list. It offers great features and performance at a reasonable price.

The Lisen MagSafe Car Mount can be mounted on either your windshield or your dashboard, depending on your preference. It has a suction cup base that sticks firmly to any smooth surface and can be easily removed without leaving any residue. It also has a flexible arm that lets you adjust the height and angle of your iPhone.

The Lisen MagSafe Car Mount has a strong magnet that attaches to your iPhone and keeps it stable. It does not support wireless charging, but it has a cutout for the Lightning port, so you can plug in your own cable if you need to charge your iPhone while using it.

The Lisen MagSafe Car Mount is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other metal-backed devices. It comes with a 12-month warranty and a friendly customer service. You can buy it from Amazon.

5. Scosche MagicMount Pro 2

Scosche is a veteran brand that has been making car mounts for smartphones for over a decade. Their MagicMount Pro 2 is one of the best low-profile MagSafe car mounts on our list. It has a compact and discreet design that does not block your view or interfere with your car controls.

The Scosche MagicMount Pro 2 can be mounted on your air vent, your dashboard, or your windshield, thanks to its versatile base that comes with different adapters. It has a strong magnet that connects to your iPhone and holds it firmly. It also has a 360-degree swivel ball that lets you rotate your iPhone to any orientation.

The Scosche MagicMount Pro 2 does not support wireless charging, but it has a cable clip that helps you manage your charging cable. It also comes with two metal plates that you can use to make other devices compatible with the mount.

The Scosche MagicMount Pro 2 is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other metal-backed devices. It comes with a 3-year warranty and a lifetime tech support. You can buy it from Scosche’s website or from Amazon.

6. Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro

Belkin makes another appearance on our list with their Car Vent Mount Pro. This is another low-profile MagSafe car mount that has a simple and elegant design. It mounts on your air vent and does not require any cables or adapters.

The Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro has a strong magnet that attaches to your iPhone and keeps it stable. It can display your iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, and it allows you to easily attach and detach it with one hand.

The Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro does not support wireless charging, but it has a cutout for the Lightning port, so you can plug in your own cable if you need to charge your iPhone while using it.

The Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a 2-year warranty and a customer service. You can buy it from Belkin’s website or from Amazon.

7. ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

ESR is another brand that offers affordable and reliable accessories for smartphones. Their Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is one of the best value MagSafe car mounts that also supports wireless charging. It can charge your iPhone wirelessly at up to 7.5W, which is not the fastest speed, but still decent.

The ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charger can be mounted on either your air vent or your dashboard, thanks to its dual base that comes with different clips. It has a strong magnet that connects to your iPhone and keeps it stable. It also has an adjustable arm that lets you tilt and rotate your iPhone to your preferred viewing angle.

The ESR Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a USB-C cable and a car adapter. You can buy it from Amazon.

8. Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger

Anker is another well-known brand for making quality chargers and power banks for smartphones. Their 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger is another MagSafe car mount that supports wireless charging at up to 7.5W. It also has some unique features that make it stand out from the crowd.

The Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger has a glow-in-the-dark charging pad, so you always know where to put your phone. It also has a flexible arm that lets you adjust the height and angle of your iPhone up to 134 degrees. It also has a suction cup base that sticks firmly to any smooth surface and can be easily removed without leaving any residue.

The Anker 613 Magnetic Wireless Charger is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a USB-C cable and a car adapter. You can buy it from Anker’s website or from Amazon.

9. Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Portable Charger

Baseus is another brand that makes affordable and reliable accessories for smartphones. Their Magnetic Mini Wireless Portable Charger is not exactly a car mount, but rather a power bank that attaches to your iPhone magnetically and charges it wirelessly at up to 10W.

The Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Portable Charger has a slim and lightweight design that does not add much bulk or weight to your iPhone. It has a strong magnet that snaps onto your iPhone and keeps it in place. It also has an LED indicator that shows the battery level of the power bank.

The Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Portable Charger has a built-in 5000mAh battery that can charge your iPhone up to two times. It also has a USB-C port that allows you to charge the power bank itself or other devices with a cable.

The Baseus Magnetic Mini Wireless Portable Charger is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices.

10. Spigen MagFit Car Mount

Spigen is another veteran brand that makes durable and protective cases for smartphones. Their MagFit Car Mount is another low-profile MagSafe car mount that has a simple and elegant design. It mounts on your air vent and does not require any cables or adapters.

The Spigen MagFit Car Mount has a strong magnet that attaches to your iPhone and keeps it stable. It can display your iPhone in either portrait or landscape mode, and it allows you to easily attach and detach it with one hand.

The Spigen MagFit Car Mount does not support wireless charging, but it has a cutout for the Lightning port, so you can plug in your own cable if you need to charge your iPhone while using it.

The Spigen MagFit Car Mount is compatible with all iPhone models that support MagSafe, as well as other Qi-enabled devices. It comes with a 2-year warranty and a customer service. You can buy it from Spigen’s website or from Amazon.

That’s the end of our article on the top 10 best MagSafe car mounts in USA. We hope you found it helpful and informative. If you have any questions or feedback, please let us know in the comments below. Thank you for reading!