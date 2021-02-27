The various platforms for online courses were there in the market for a long time, but gained even more popularity during the lockdown. People started to work on their weaknesses and learn new skills through the online courses offered by the sites and Coursera is one of the best in this field.

Machine learning

About the course: The science that deals with the computer and gets them to act, without programming them explicitly is known as machine learning. The various by-products that we got from machine learning are improvement in understanding of the human genes and genomes, efficient web search, speech recognition, self-driven cars and many more. This technology has become a part and parcel of our lives and we tend to use ir several times throughout the day without having knowledge of doing so. It is being considered as the best way to achieve AI at the human level. This online course will teach you the various and the most effective techniques of machine learning and how to implement them in your daily life.

Skills that you will achieve: Machine learning, machine learning algorithms, artificial neural network, logistic regression.

Other features:

You will get an e-certificate from the Stanford University which you can share on various platforms

Completely online

It offers you flexible deadlines

The entire course requires 60 hours to be completed

Available in multiple languages such as Japanese, Spanish, Hindi, English, Turkish and etc.

English for Career Development

About the course: this online course is offered by the University of Pennsylvania and ‘the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, Office of English Language Programs’. This course is meant for the non-native English speakers who are looking forward to gaining a strong command over English and excel in the global marketplace. The various factors such as jobsearch, application or interview processes will be explained in detail to help them excel in their career.

Skills that you will achieve: writing, career development, English language, communication.

Other features:

Get an e-certification on completion

Flexible deadlines

Total of 40 hours of course

Available in multiple languages and completely an online course.

Introduction to Psychology

About this course: Offered by Yale University, this course is a scientific study of human behaviour and thoughts. Topics such as social behaviour, emotions, persuasion, decision making, memory, learning, communication and perception will be covered in this online course. It will be studied how these aspects differ in children and in adults and how much responsible they are for causing mental illness.

Skills that you will achieve: critical, analytical and abstract thinking; problem solving and reasoning.

Other features:

This belongs to a beginner’s level and you will get an shareable e-certificate on completion.

Completely online with a flexible deadline.

This will require you 15 hours to compete

Available in multiple languages.

Financial Markets

About this course: This online course will teach you managing risks and fostering enterprises in human society through institutions, methods and ideas. The preset practices have been described and the future prospects have been analysed. The functioning of the banking industries, insurance and securities in the real-world will be understood through the introduction to the behavioral finance and risk management principles- “The ultimate goal of this course is using such industries effectively and towards a better society”.

Skills that you will achieve: behavioral economics, finance, financial markets, behavioral finance

Other features:

This is offered by the Yale university with an e-certificate on completion and is for the beginners

Offers flexible deadlines

It would take you 32 hours to complete and is available in multiple languages.

