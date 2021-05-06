Successful marketing is the key to success in any business. It said that a good salesperson could sell ice to the Eskimos. This is the power of proper marketing. You could have the best product in the world that will give immense value to the customer, but if you can’t market it right, no one will know or even care about it. That being said, what better way to market your products and services to a modern public than a high-quality marketing video.

The challenges:

Creating a marketing video is a tough task. The fact that every company is different and can’t just follow a formula that works makes it even harder. Sure, there are a lot of amazing tools available to businesses, such as a corporate video maker. Yet, no number of tools can replace the vision and understanding a business needs to market itself properly.

The marketing video a business is trying to produce needs to be, first and foremost, informative. But you can’t make it too literal because then it becomes boring and uninspired. The video needs to be entertaining to keep audience retention but not distracting from the core message of the product being marketed. Juggling all these things simultaneously and keeping some semblance of balance is extremely difficult.

Tips for creating marketing videos:

As stated earlier, there is no magic pill for this problem. A business can take heavy inspiration from the video of another business that worked really well. However, it would not work, at least to the same level. Luckily there are a few tips to make the process of making a marketing video a bit easier for businesses.

Understand your business:

Before you go out telling others about your business, you need to have a personal understanding of it. What is your business about? What makes it different from its competitors? What is the purpose/goal of your business? What is the core message that your business tries to implement? These are the sort of questions that need to be answered before even thinking about making a marketing video.

Show a story, not an infomercial:

Make your video about a story while also integrating the product in a natural way. It is really easy to want to put more focus on the product; after all, that’s the whole purpose of this video. But doing so can lead to an uncanny valley between a short film and an infomercial. Make the story have a message that is somehow tied to your product or brand. Audiences are really good at seeing the forced product placement, and your job with a good marketing video is to blend the product in the video.

Don’t overstay your welcome:

Your marketing video should be as short as it can be. Padding the runtime with filler and useless content is not going to help your business in any meaningful way. So, it is best to avoid stretching altogether and keep the whole video tight and focused.