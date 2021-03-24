Studying in Australia has become the choice of many international students. This is because there are many well-known universities in Australia, the education provided is more recognized, and the living environment is more comfortable. However, despite the many advantages, it is still an unfamiliar country for most students, and studying in Australia is full of unknowns. In this case, it becomes necessary to master the following tips for studying in Australia.

Tip 1. Choose the suitable accommodation

To study in Australia, there are generally four types of accommodation options:

– Live in the school dormitory: the dormitory is tight and expensive, so if you want to live in the school, you’d better apply the school dormitory as soon as possible;

– Off-campus shared suites: everyone has a separate bedroom and study room, shared kitchen, bathroom and living room;

– Live in a host family: you will have your own separate room and have a meal with the host;

– Temporary accommodation: There are hotels, student hostels, motels and other options.

If you choose a host family, it is usually handled through the school language center and the study abroad service agency. If it is a shared apartment, unless a friend can help on site inspection, it is recommended that students only rent a house after they arrive in Australia, so that they can inspect the living environment, transportation, and equipment of the rented house on the spot. At the same time, it is also recommended that such students find a good “stay” before leaving the country, and can solve the problem of temporary accommodation by going to student hotels and hotels. In addition, remind students who rent a house to pay attention to signing a rental contract with the homeowner. They must read the terms of the contract clearly, check whether the equipment in the house is in good condition, and notify the homeowner if there is any damage. In addition, during the rental process, if there is a dispute, the government agency in charge of housing rental will be arbitrated.

Tip 2. Find part-time jobs through the right channels

Many international students choose to work part-time, either to experience life and to kill time, or to earn some pocket money. Part-time job can not only improve your spoken English, get to know more people, but also accumulate experience for you in the future.

To find a part-time job in Australia, you can go to Gumtree or Seek, or in a more traditional way, go directly to the store/company to ask; or find an internship through the school. Many universities have specialized employment departments.

Tip 3. Traffic problems

Public transportation in Australia is more expensive – it may cost you 3-4 Australian dollars one way. So to save money, you’d better bring your student ID and transportation card when you go out. In addition, unless you live in a city with trams, such as Melbourne, waiting 15 minutes for the bus or train every day is an essential part of your life.

Tip 4. Bring the right cloths

In summer, you generally only need to wear light clothing, but sometimes you need to wear a coat or sweater at night. In southern Australia, thicker clothing, such as a coat or jacket, is required in winter. If you plan to do a part-time job in Australia, then you should prepare black trousers and white shirts.

Tip 5. Keep an eye on news and information about studying abroad

News and information related to studying abroad are closely related to international students, so while studying, you should pay more attention to relevant news to ensure that your study abroad life can be spent safely. There are many channels for obtaining relevant news and information, such as TV news, radio, and authoritative websites. In addition, you can also get useful information from the News & Tips of CatEight.

Conclusion

Mastering some study abroad skills can make your study abroad life in Australia more convenient and exciting. Regardless of whether you have started your study abroad life or not, you must master some practical study abroad skills.