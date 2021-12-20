In the US today, millions of local moving companies exist to help you with your relocation plans. But, not all movers can offer you the specialized services you need. Sometimes, people looking to relocate even fall prey to scam moving agencies. Here, we outline 11 tips for hiring professional movers to help you choose the best moving service when relocating. .

Get an Inventory

On our tips for hiring movers, know that the best movers will take a record of your belongings by creating an inventory list. This inventory list will act as a guide that helps them determine the bulk and weight of your belongings while also estimating the cost of the move.

Get a Thorough Walk-Through

Like a housing agent, a good estimator provides you with a concise walkthrough. The difference however is that instead of an in-person or virtual tour through your living space, a moving contractor views your plan and takes note of every item needed during the move. Plus, the best movers will carry out their research to know the different entries that would make packing easy and unloading easy in your home. With a thorough walkthrough, you get a clear moving estimate.

Avoid Paying Large Deposits

Reliable and trustworthy movers won’t demand that you pay a large deposit before they complete their job. If you find a company that asks you to do so, then that’s a red flag, and you must avoid using their services. Moreover, paying large deposits before the move leaves you at a disadvantage as you have no insurance that your belongings will safely get to your new home. If you’re considering paying large deposits, make sure to use a credit card. That way, you can easily track the payment.

Avoid Moving Companies with a Name Switch

Due to unresolved disputes and other unlawful acts, some companies avoid assessment programs from the BBB by changing their business name frequently. Make your research before hiring movers, contact the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration customer unit to know more about the company’s history, find out if they have a federal license number and have been using a registered company name for long. Check online to know if they were ever complaints by the previous customer before choosing their services.

Get References on Movers

Not all movers have stellar reputations. Ask for references from family and friends. If you can’t get any, check through the FMCSA or BBB database to find reputable and trustworthy movers. You can also read up customer reviews to get additional insights into their professionalism.

Avoid packing costs

If you’re considering hiring movers to load your boxes, then it’s likely your charges will increase. It’s always best to get a walkthrough from your contractors to know if you will need to pay extra packing fees. However, you need to choose experienced movers and one that will give more attention to your belongings.

Beware of Extra Fees

If your new apartment has a narrow space or movers have to use the stairs, then it’s likely you’ll need to pay more than the original estimate. Some movers don’t tell you this and only let you know after completing their job. Always ask questions about any hidden extra fees before singing any contract.

Don’t Accept the “Guaranteed” Estimates

Before signing any moving contract, here’s what you should know about business quotes. Various contractors offer three kinds of estimates: the non-binding estimate, binding estimate, and the non-binding to exceed the estimate.

The non-binding estimate : this quote is determined by the weight of the items the movers plan to transport. It’s non-binding because the moving cost can change depending on the actual weight of the move. The downside of this quote is that you pay an excessive cost than you planned.

: this quote is determined by the weight of the items the movers plan to transport. It’s non-binding because the moving cost can change depending on the actual weight of the move. The downside of this quote is that you pay an excessive cost than you planned. Binding estimate: a binding estimate gives you a guaranteed or permanent price on the weight of your belongings. So, you wouldn’t have to pay more or less than your budget. The downside, once you decide to add an extra load to the original weight, moving contractors can send you a new quote or convert the original estimate to a non-binding estimate.

a binding estimate gives you a guaranteed or permanent price on the weight of your belongings. So, you wouldn’t have to pay more or less than your budget. The downside, once you decide to add an extra load to the original weight, moving contractors can send you a new quote or convert the original estimate to a non-binding estimate. Non-binding to exceed estimate: when the original weight exceeds the earlier estimates you still wouldn’t have to pay an extra cost.

When you’re hiring movers, it’s important you don’t accept the guaranteed quote as you have to pay extra costs within 30days of shipment whether or not you are financially able to do so.

Report Any Problems

Sometimes you find a clause in the contract which does not sit well with you. It’s always best to report the problem with the contract before agreeing to the terms. A contract is binding, and changing its content can be difficult when you’ve signed it.

Similarly, when you find an item is damaged after the move, you want to report the problem within nine months of delivery. When it exceeds this period, you won’t be able to file your insurance claim. So, once you get your appliances delivered, open each box immediately to know if your items are damaged.

Moving Insurance and Valuation Protection

Chances are that you paced a family heirloom or rare item. If not, even your everyday clothing items are priceless. However, you run the risk of misplacing them by hiring a moving company. The good news, all professional movers are expected to bear liability for your belongings in their care. With the two insurance coverage they offer including the full (replacement) value protection and the alternative level of liability, you get the best protection plans for your belongings. However, these plans differ due to their terms. Hence, you must consider these factors before hiring your movers.

Get a Free Moving Quote

The last thing to know is that all moving companies offer free moving quotes to their customers. If you asked for a free quote only to be charged a certain fee for it, then you want to reconsider the company.