With a growing UK population, it is more important than ever to start planning for our future. However, many of us don’t even know where to start. In an uncertain world and financial markets, it can be hard to decide how much risk you are comfortable with or what investment strategy will give you a secure retirement income. This article aims to help you avoid being a victim of mis-sold pensions by providing some information on saving for your future.

How to Avoid Falling Prey To Mis-sold Pensions

The vast majority of people in the UK are not aware of what they should be doing to prepare for retirement. This is a problem because, according to research conducted by Aviva back in 2012, one-third of all Britons will retire without any money at all! The solution? Start saving as early as possible and understand your options; read more about final salary transfer claims.

If you’re struggling with how much you need to save or where precisely that money needs to go, then take some time out from work and speak with an independent pensions adviser who can act as a guide through this process. Remember, you cannot start too young when it comes to pension planning, so don’t wait until tomorrow before taking action today!

What Are Your Options?

Avoid Buying ‘Guaranteed Returns’ Investment Plans

If you’re new to investing, then it’s essential not to be tempted by guaranteed returns. Why? Well, because these plans will typically have a monthly fee and low-interest rates on your investments which can leave you with an income of just £12 per week in retirement!

Instead, it is much better if you opt for lower-risk options such as cash savings or fixed-rate bonds that are tax-efficient – this means the government pays some of your interest back each year. You should also consider buying shares (also called equities) but do so wisely; only purchase those major stock exchanges companies like the FTSE 100 Index whose share prices rise faster than inflation over long periods of time.

Seek a Second Opinion

One of the most significant issues people face when it comes to getting advice on pensions is that they don’t know where to go. There’s a massive misconception in society today that you need an expensive adviser, but this couldn’t be further from the truth!

In reality, all you have to do is ask your employer if they offer free pension reviews or speak with your bank for some basic guidance. It might also pay off to give independent advisers like Hargreaves Lansdowne and Standard Life Investments a call, too – make sure whoever you pick has qualifications such as being qualified at Chartered Financial Planner level and holds membership of The Association of Investment Professionals.

The bottom line? Don’t settle for anything less than what suits your specific needs.

"If you're not sure where to begin, then speak with a qualified, independent pensions adviser."

Check for Hidden Fees and Clauses

One of the most common reasons people end up mis-sold pensions is that they didn’t check for hidden fees or clauses and only be told about these things after signing on the dotted line. So ensure that you read any paperwork carefully before signing up to anything just so that nothing nasty surprises you down the line!

In particular, make sure you know what happens if your employer dies. Do they take all your money with them? What would happen if a company goes bankrupt – does this mean your pension gets lost too? These are questions worth asking when looking at different plans but remember; it’s never too soon to start saving for retirement!

Insist on a one-one meeting with a Financial Advisor

If you’re not sure where to start, then speak with a qualified, independent pensions adviser. Unfortunately, many people in the UK have never spoken face-to-face with an advisor, leading them down the wrong path regarding what pension they should be saving for or how much money they will need later on. In short, don’t do anything without speaking first – that includes signing up for a new plan!

How to get your money back after a Mis-sold pension

If you think you have been mis-sold a pension, then the first thing to do is contact your employer or bank and ask them for their complaints procedure. Most providers have dedicated departments that deal with these issues, and they will usually offer mediation, refunding of payments made compensation, or other forms of redress as appropriate.

In some cases, it might be possible for people to claim back from where they were employed at the time (e.g. if the person was working in finance), but this does depend on circumstances, so make sure you research thoroughly before taking any action!

Final Thoughts

With all the uncertainty in the world and financial markets, it can be hard to decide how much risk you are comfortable with or what investment strategy will give you a secure retirement income. This is not an easy time to save, but if done correctly, it's possible to have enough money saved up at age 65 that would provide a £7k/month pension (before tax). It's important though that we start planning now so that our pensions don't become missold as many people experience.