Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and because of this, has a solid footing in the crypto world. When online casinos and crypto investors began seriously using crypto, this was one of the very first decentralized coins that was used. However, when it comes to choosing the right platform for crypto investments or looking at which Bitcoin casino to join, there are some serious considerations that must be taken into account. Let’s take a look at the advantages and disadvantages of using Bitcoin when gambling online.

Extreme volatility

One of the first things to consider when opting to use a Bitcoin casino is the volatile nature of Bitcoin. Now, by their very existence, cryptocurrencies as a whole are volatile, but some more so than others. With the arrival of stablecoins such as USDT, it became more apparent just how volatile Bitcoin can be. Even Bitcoin investors face challenges when it comes to this crypto simply because of the dramatic fluctuations it faces. This means that if you’re using it to place a deposit at a casino, by the time you come to withdraw it, even with winnings, your Bitcoin could be worth less. Of course the upside is, your wins may be worth more, too. This is the major risk with Bitcoin.

Transaction speeds

When it comes to playing at an online casino, one of the major concerns for players is the speed of their transactions. While most fiat casinos offer instant deposits, it’s the withdrawals that can take time. Enter cryptocurrencies. Across the board, cryptos are much faster when it comes to transactions, both for deposits and withdrawals. However, in comparison to other cryptos, Bitcoin is remarkably slow. The process requires the transaction to be confirmed multiple times on the blockchain, but this process is slower for Bitcoin. Typically, a transaction can take ten minutes to complete with other cryptos confirming in seconds. However, the reason for the slowness is understandable. Bitcoin is a popular crypto which results in congestion on the blockchain. The extra confirmations also mean more security and transparency for any transaction, which is a massive plus point for any player.

Transaction fees

For many players, the fees associated with an online casino transaction are another point of concern. Depending on the payment, there may be no fees at all, or major fees. Fiat options all tend to have minimal or no fees, and the same is true of cryptocurrencies. Of course, one of the major exceptions to this is Bitcoin. Depending on the size of the transaction and the casino, Bitcoin transactions can cost anywhere from $2 to $20. This is quite a lot, and for many players is not really worth it. With this in mind, players should carefully consider whether Bitcoin is the right option for them. Other, cheaper options such as Tron or Sol are available, and casinos for these can be found online.

Final thoughts

At the end of the day, using Bitcoin casinos is dependent on what each player is looking for. Bitcoin is still one, if not the top crypto out there, which means it has a major advantage of many others when it comes to online casinos — it’s fully accessible. Almost all crypto casinos will offer Bitcoin as a payment method, while many other cryptos are unavailable. Because of this, it makes it easy to get up and running, as well as ensures there are a wide range of games that are fully accessible to players.

So, for players that are looking for convenience, a range of games, and very secure payments, then Bitcoin is definitely a strong option. Simply be aware that payouts aren’t the fastest for crypto, and there can be larger gas fees to pay.