War causes a remarkable loss of human life and is a potent cause of damage and destruction worldwide. War not only leads to destruction but also impacts psychologically the minds of the affected people. They are disturbed mentally and are on a constant verge of fear. War leaves a negative impact on global health.

War often occurs due to the emerging hatred between two communal parties but the death and destruction are suffered by the common individual. When war breaks out, a shortage of every basic thing arises among individuals who need them the most. It also causes other damages such as the infrastructure that requires an ample amount of time, money and other resources to reconstruct. War often decentralises people from their home, city or country which is very tormenting for the masses. There is confirmation of the next meal, a safe place to sleep, clean and take shelter in. war is truly detrimental to the masses and can serve the loss of various commodities.

Apart from just disturbing the masses physically, wars lead to temporary mental disillusion. Here we have listed a few other consequences of war on global health.

Replacement of People

War leads to displacement from one place to another in search of safety and food. The displacement not only leads to physical disruption but also creates a toll on mental health. The displacement increases the risk of diseases and other infectious diseases.

Due to poor and slogging weather conditions the chances of infectious disease increase due to displacement. As a large number of people are confined in a small space.

Uncertainty of Food, Life and Sanitation

With the onset of war, citizens are often restricted to clean food, water and other basic amenities required for a living. Due to this malnutrition and other diseases linked to it arises among the masses.

Constant Threat To Women’s health

The collision of war is often gender-based. Women are the ones that suffer the most consequences of war. Men are most likely to die and get physical damage while women go through a whole lot of mental disruption. Women are often faced with forced sexual interactions and rape has become the culture of war.

Children’s Health Trauma

Children who are born during the war are most likely to face infant mortality syndrome and have poorer conditions of health.

Apart from poor physical health seen amongst children, they are also subjected to physical violence. A lot of children are physically abused during the war. Rape threats are common amongst girl children and are forcibly shared amongst individuals of different states. Not only are all these painful for kids but they create a void in their minds which can never be filled and leads to mental disturbance and panic attacks.

The Role of Medical Associations during the War

In addition to disrupting the flow of life, war causes destruction and a range of issues from poverty to whatnot. In such difficult conditions, NGOs work hard to make their contribution by mobilizing donations and volunteers to aid those in need. When backed by sympathetic medical associations, such NGOs can achieve wonders for a troubled zone during or after a war.

Masses are facing a psychologically stressful environment as a result of war, which induces mayhem that is difficult to recover from. Food insecurity, coupled with the continual prospect of physical abuse and death, is a distressing situation to be in, and it eventually has an effect on mental health. It has an impact on the mental health of citizens as well as those involved in the escalating conflict.

Despite this, medical associations seek to have beneficial implications for the health of every individual. They take on the most intense challenges and take every possible step to serve mankind during the war by taking help to the most remote and unreachable places. The mandates issued by the medical associations and efforts taken in order to achieve peace and bring relief to those who have suffered as a result of the wars is just unshakeable simple truth.

If you want to help those who suffer the most from war, collaborating with medical associations is an excellent option.

Conclusion

War can be disruptive, no doubt. It affects individuals in several ways. War is psychologically disturbing to civilians and wreaks havoc on people’s health. But you can be the channel through which these people receive relief amidst so much misfortune.

Be the change you want to see in the world!