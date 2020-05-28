Ludhiana (Rohit): A staff nurse suddenly became ill at the Civil Hospital yesterday afternoon, after that she was treated and discharged from the hospital and sent home.

According to the sources, the staff nurse had been ill for a long time but due to Covid-19, she was not getting leave as a result, her health deteriorated on Wednesday and she fainted while on duty.

She was on duty in the department that vaccinated dogs. However, hospital officials have denied having any such information.