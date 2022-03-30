Are you still watching TV? If you are, you might be watching it differently than you used to. The past decade has seen a digital revolution reshaping how we consume content. This shift from traditional linear TV to on-demand streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video is disrupting the business model of the entire television industry.

This change is not just happening in the United States but worldwide. You can even watch American Netflix in Australia with a VPN. Here is how the digital revolution is changing the way we watch TV.

Most Consumers Now Prefer Connected TV Devices

The percentage of people who watch TV on a traditional television set has declined for years. In 2010, about 95% of American adults watched TV on a television set. Today, that number has dropped to almost 50%. This decline is the rise of connected TV devices like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and Apple TV.

You can stream content from your favorite on-demand streaming services directly to your TV with the devices. As seen at howtowatchinaustralia.com, the number of people using connected TV devices in Australia and worldwide has grown rapidly in the past decade. Currently, there are millions of connected TV users, and the number is growing very fast.

The Growth of On-Demand Streaming Services

One of the main reasons for the decline of linear TV is the growth of on-demand streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. These services allow you to watch TV shows and movies whenever you want. You don’t have to wait for them to air on TV. You can log in and watch them whenever you want.

The number of people using on-demand streaming services in Australia has grown rapidly. This is because of the bust lifestyle and technological changes which have seen people move away from traditional linear TV. On-demand streaming services are growing so fast that they are starting to disrupt the business model of the entire television industry.

CTV Advertising is Crucial for Omnichannel Campaigns

As the number of people using connected TV devices grows, so does the importance of CTV advertising. CTV advertising is a way for brands to reach consumers on these devices. It allows brands to target specific audiences with relevant ads.

CTV advertising has become crucial for omnichannel campaigns. Omnichannel campaigns are campaigns that use multiple channels to reach consumers. Brands often use them to increase awareness and sales. For instance, a brand might use TV, radio, and online ads to reach consumers. So, if you’re using CTV devices to watch TV, you’ll see more and more ads for brands, which is what most brands are looking for.

The Future of TV Is On-Demand and Personalized

The future of TV is on-demand and personalized. We are moving away from traditional linear TV to on-demand streaming services that allow us to watch TV shows and movies whenever we want. This shift is changing the business model of the entire television industry. As the number of people using on-demand streaming services grows, so does the importance of CTV advertising.

What does this mean for the future of TV? It means that TV is becoming more and more like the internet. We are moving away from traditional linear TV to on-demand streaming services that allow us to watch TV shows and movies whenever we want. This shift is changing the business model of the entire television industry.

There is an Advertising Supported Model

CTV advertising is effective because it is targeted and relevant. It is also intrusive, which can interrupt the viewer’s experience. Depending on the ad, this can be a good thing or a bad thing. The key to winning with an advertising-supported model is to create ads that are not intrusive and are relevant to the viewer. CTV advertising can be a great way to reach consumers if done correctly.

Affordable Advertising on Connected TV

One of the main benefits of CTV advertising is that it is affordable. CTV devices are relatively new, so there is not a lot of competition for ad space. This means that CTV advertising is very affordable.

The other benefit of CTV advertising is that it is targeted and relevant. You can target specific audiences with relevant ads. This makes CTV advertising very effective. This is essential now when most brands are trying to reach consumers through omni channel campaigns and find ways to reduce the amount of waste in their advertising.

Digital revolution has disrupted the business model of the entire television industry. The future of TV is on-demand and personalized. CTV advertising has become crucial for omnichannel campaigns. It is affordable and effective. On the other hand, linear TV is dying. The writing is on the wall, and it’s time for brands to shift their focus to connected TV advertising, where most consumers are spending their time.