When it comes to handling and managing your finances, you can never have too many opinions. Everyone believes that they can help you handle your finances, and many are right. However, it is important to understand the specialties of each person and how they can actually be of help to you.

Two of the most important financial professionals you could have in your corner are a financial advisor and an investment advisor. Both professionals will require a great deal of training to help you out, but they don’t exactly do the same thing.

To be clear, the lines of distinction between a financial advisor and an investment advisor aren’t so prominent. However, they exist. The reason for this conflation is usually the fact that many use “investment advisor” as a generic term to mean different types of financial professionals. Most times, the term “financial advisor” is used to mean “brokers” – people or companies that buy and sell securities and other investment assets. On the other hand, investment advisors have a more clear-cut role.

In the article below, we’ll look into these differences and explain how you can also discern between the two.

Who is an Investment Advisor?

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), there are three attributes of an investment advisor. To be one, you have to:

Get compensation

Provide advice or issue reports on individual securities

Be engaged in this business, essentially having multiple clients

Essentially, this means that the investment advisor is a professional who offers advice or reports on securities and gets paid for it. Note that this advice isn’t limited to just individual securities. An investment advisor could also offer counsel on market trends, asset allocation, etc.

Based on this definition, several professionals can be considered as investment advisors. For instance, financial planners, money managers, and financial consultants can fit the bill. Even the SEC provides exceptions for people in certain professions who might eventually find themselves providing investment advice as part of their practice. These include engineers, accountants, doctors, and more.

Stockbrokers can also register as investment advisors without needing to go through any processes, as long as the advice they give is “incidental” to their work as brokers and they don’t get any special compensation.

Who is a Financial Advisor?

As for the financial advisor, you get a professional who offers financial counsel to people. While they could offer advice on investment, they tend to not be as thorough as investment advisors in this regard.

A financial advisor doesn’t just give advice on proper investment. They essentially help their clients with managing their finances across the board. They can help you to improve your saving culture, reduce your debt obligations, and achieve some of your important financial objectives.

In general, financial advisors are excellent resources for people who need help with effectively managing their money. They are especially useful for people who need a bit of help with getting their finances in order and achieving some goals. A financial advisor can give you a plan that will help you reach your goals, and they can provide actionable steps that will help you out too.

At the same time, financial advisors are great for people who aren’t so sound financially. If you have issues with student loans or mortgages or other problems. They can help you get a means to cut out this debt and still enjoy the life you live.

Becoming an Investment Advisor

Before we look into how to become an investment advisor, you should distinguish between an investment advisory firm and an individual investment advisor.

Individuals who are investment advisors are technically known as investment advisor representatives (IAR). so, if you want to advise your clients on investment, you will need to become an IAR. On the other hand, the event you work for will be an investment advisor.

If you run your business on your own, you could be an investment advisor and an IAR. Note that your company will need to register with the SEC as an investment advisor if your company has at least $110 million in assets under management (AUM). If your AUM is less than $100 million, you’ll need to register with your state as an IAR.

Keep in mind that not every state licenses IARs. Those that do will usually require individuals to pass the Series 65 or some other equivalent exam like the Uniform Investment Advisor Law Examination. As an individual, you should note that your employer might need to get this certification – even if your state doesn’t require that you get a license.

You should also remember that you have two years after you pass the exam to begin working. If you want longer than those two years, you will need to take the exam again.

Getting Financial Help

Depending on what you need, a financial advisor or an investment advisor can definitely help you to achieve your objective. Some companies actually combine the two of them, so you don’t have to deal with the stress of looking for other agencies as well.