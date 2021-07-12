If you’re considering giving your vehicle a long winter’s nap, there are a few fundamental steps to follow to ensure your car comes out of hibernation in tip-top shape.

Winter car storage doesn’t have to be a chore. Doing it right will extend the life of your car.

Read on to learn the ABCs of preparing your vehicle to be stored over the winter.

How to Prep Your Car

One of the basic tenets of vehicle ownership is keeping your vehicle in the best shape possible. That includes having a thorough checklist for proper winter car care.

When readying your car for months of storage, add these essential items to your to-do list.

Clean It

Giving your car a detailed cleaning goes a long way in ensuring it comes out of storage in the best driving shape.

Wash and wax the exterior. Vacuum the interior. Remove any random wrappers or food debris that could deteriorate the fabric or molding.

Fluids and Power

Experts recommend adding a fuel stabilizer to a full gas tank. Doing so helps preserve the fuel lines and engine because your vehicle will be stationary for months. The additive will also prevent the gas from going bad.

Also, change your car’s oil and top off any fluids. If you live in a climate where your car will be exposed to low, frigid temperatures, be sure to keep an eye on the vehicle coolant levels.

Tires

Check tire pressure levels. It’s a good idea to put a little extra air in the tires because the cold temperatures will cause your tire pressure to slowly deplete over time. Some car owners opt for removing the tires and sitting the car on jack stands.

Find the Best Storage Spot

One of the many winter car storage considerations is location.

First, look for a safe, dry place to park it. Preferably indoors and away from any source of moisture. A storage facility that is climate-controlled is not mandatory.

If garage space is an issue, get creative. Some car enthusiasts have opted to store vehicles in a shipping container garage.

More Winter Car Storage Tips

Here are some additional car care tips to consider before storing your vehicle away.

Cover the car with a waterproof and breathable fabric that doesn’t trap moisture

Remove the car battery and store it inside the house

Block off exhaust pipes to keep bugs and rodents out

Roll down the window slightly to keep air flowing

Winter Car Care Takeaway

When it comes to preparing one of your prized possessions for a months-long winter storage session, the process doesn’t have to be difficult.

With a little planning, the prep work will pay off. Follow these basic steps for winter car storage and your car will come out from under the covers running smoothly in the spring.

