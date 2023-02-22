Cryptocurrency adoption is higher than ever before. Yet, it hasn’t reached a stage where most retailers accept it as payment. Crypto cards provide a workaround by letting people instantly convert their tokens into fiat to pay for things. This article will show you how they work, their pros and cons, and how to get one.

What Is a Crypto Debit Card?

It is a prepaid card that you can load with cryptocurrency and pay for things online or in person. Whenever you pay for an item denominated in fiat currency, the equivalent amount in cryptocurrency is deducted from your wallet or account on the card provider.

This type of card lets you pay for everyday stuff, albeit with digital tokens. It saves you the stress of converting tokens into fiat anytime you want to make a purchase.

How Do Crypto Debit Cards Work?

They work just like regular cards issued by a financial institution. You must first deposit tokens in a wallet tied to the card. Then, you can use the card to pay for any item denominated in fiat, and the equivalent amount of tokens will be removed from the wallet. The exchange rate at the time of payment depends on the current market rate for the token against your local currency.

Crypto cards offer a convenient solution for both users and sellers. The seller will receive fiat currency for their product or service while the user pays with cryptocurrency. Conversion is instant, and the transaction settles in due time.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Crypto Debit Cards

Advantages

Convenience

This type of card saves you the stress of manually converting tokens into fiat each time you want to pay for something. It does it instantly for you, saving a lot of time you would otherwise have spent doing that on an exchange and waiting for the fiat to arrive in your bank account.

It also allows you to pay for everyday items with the crypto in your wallet, which is convenient if you keep most of your assets in cryptocurrencies.

Rewards

Providers usually offer rewards to entice people to use their cards. For instance, you can get cashback of between 1% and 10% on all purchases or reimbursements for certain purchases, e.g., music and video streaming subscriptions. You can also get loyalty points, travel miles, discounts at specific retailers, etc.

Lower Fees

Traditional bank cards have high exchange fees if you use them to shop abroad. On the other hand, crypto cards have lower fees because you are converting from crypto to fiat instead of one fiat currency to another. Some crypto cards also have lower fees on each transaction than the ones issued by conventional banks.

Supports Multiple Currencies

Most cryptocurrency cards let you spend in different fiat currencies. Thus, you can use it to shop conveniently around the globe. This perk mostly applies to people who travel regularly.

Disadvantages

Not Available Everywhere

You may find it difficult to get a crypto card, especially if you live in a region whose regulations aren’t friendly towards digital assets.

Taxable Event

In some jurisdictions, e.g., the U.S., you may have to pay taxes on your cryptocurrency card purchases. This happens because the tax authorities consider every conversion of cryptocurrency into fiat as a realized gain or loss.

How to Get a Crypto Card

Find a suitable provider and sign up for an account.

Submit the required documentation to verify your identity. This happens because of Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) laws.

After verification, provide an address where the card will be shipped and wait for it.

Top up the wallet linked to your card with cryptocurrency. Kudos! You can start spending with it.

Conclusion

Crypto cards let you use your tokens for everyday purchases. We have shown you how they work, their advantages and disadvantages, and how you get your hands on one. If you are shopping around, consider CryptoWallet’s upcoming card that will support 800+ tokens at the start.