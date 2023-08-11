Education through media can be great, especially when done effectively. There are many educational movies that have been released over the years, covering a wide range of subjects and appealing to various age groups. Today we will discuss some great educational and entertaining movies that both parents and kids will enjoy.

Why You Should Watch Educational Movies?

Young students can benefit from watching educational films for several reasons:

Visual presentation of concepts

Real-world examples and applications

Enhanced comprehension and retention

Multicultural and international perspectives

Access to new information and perspectives

Here are some of the best educational movies of all time.

“The Lion King” (1994)

"The Lion King" is a beloved animated film released by Disney in 1994. It tells the story of Simba, a young lion who must navigate the difficulties of life after his father's tragic death and his exile from pride. This animated film teaches valuable lessons about family, responsibility, and the circle of life.

“Hidden Figures” (2016)

Based on a true story, this film emphasizes the achievements of a group of African-American women mathematicians who played a crucial role in NASA during the Space Race. “Hidden Figures” is a biographical drama film released in 2016. It is based on the non-fiction book of the same title by Margot Lee Shetterly. The film tells the untold story of three African-American women who worked at NASA during the early 1960s and made significant contributions to the space program.

“Dead Poets Society” (1989)

Starring Robin Williams, this film explores the power of poetry and literature in inspiring students to think critically and pursue their passions. “Dead Poets Society” is one of the best movies released in 1989, directed by Peter Weir and written by Tom Schulman. The movie is set in the conservative Welton Academy, an all-boys preparatory school in Vermont, in the year 1959. It explores the transformative effect of an English professor, John Keating, on his students and their pursuit of self-expression and individuality.

“The Theory of Everything” (2014)

A biographical drama about the life of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking showcasing his groundbreaking career and personal journey with motor neuron disease. “The Theory of Everything” is a biographical romantic drama film released in 2014. Directed by James Marsh and based on the memoir “Travelling to Infinity: My Life with Stephen” by Jane Hawking, the movie tells the extraordinary story of renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and his relationship with Jane Hawking, his first wife.

“The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006)

Inspired by a true story, this film follows the struggles and triumphs of a man and his son as he overcomes adversity and homelessness to achieve success finally. This film tells the story of a gifted but troubled mathematician and his journey toward self-discovery and personal development with the help of a mentor. “The Pursuit of Happyness” is a biographical drama film released in 2006, directed by Gabriele Muccino.

“Good Will Hunting” (1997)

This film tells the story of a talented but troubled mathematician and his journey toward self-discovery and personal growth with the help of a mentor. “Good Will Hunting” is a drama film released in 1997, directed by Gus Van Sant. The screenplay was written by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, who also starred in the film. The story revolves around Will Hunting, a young janitor with an extraordinary talent for mathematics, and his journey of self-discovery and personal growth.

“March of the Penguins” (2005)

A documentary that provides a fascinating look into the annual journey of Emperor Penguins in Antarctica, highlighting their remarkable adaptations and the challenges they face. “March of the Penguins” is a documentary film many educators love as Edutainment, released in 2005, directed by Luc Jacquet. The film provides an intimate and captivating look into the extraordinary journey of emperor penguins in the rough and unforgiving Antarctic environment.

“To Kill A Mockingbird” (1962)

“To Kill a Mockingbird” is a classic drama film released in 1962, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name by Harper Lee. Directed by Robert Mulligan, the film explores themes of racial injustice, morality, and the loss of innocence through the eyes of a young girl growing up in the racially divided American South during the 1930s. The story centers around Scout Finch, played by Mary Badham, a young girl living in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama.

Final Thoughts

Overall, educational films can be valuable tools in the learning process, providing a rich and immersive experience that complements classroom instruction. They can enhance comprehension, retention, critical thinking skills, and artistic awareness, making learning more enjoyable and impactful for young students. These movies combine entertainment with valuable educational content, making them both enjoyable and thought-provoking for viewers.

Author’s Bio – Jodi Williams

Jodi Williams is an accomplished educator specializing in media studies. With a passion for the power of media in shaping culture and society, she has dedicated her career to fostering critical thinking, media literacy, and creative expression among students. Throughout her career, Jodi has developed a comprehensive curriculum that includes various aspects of media, including film, television, journalism, advertising, and digital media.