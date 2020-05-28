Tarn Taran (Kamal): An accused along with 8 kg, 30 grams of heroin and 30 grams of opium have been arrested by the District Narcotics Police Cell from the zero line near the Indo-Pak border.

Confirming this, S. S. P. Dhruv Dahiya said the accused, identified as Gurlal Singh, had smuggled the heroin from Pakistan with the help of his accomplices, who have been arrested.

It may be recalled that more than 2 kg of heroin was recovered from the zero line by the Narcotics Cell two days ago, after which this operation has been carried out.

The international value of heroin seized is said to be over Rs 400 million.