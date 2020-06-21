TALWANDI BHAI (Pritam Singh): A man of Talwandi Bhai has been reported dead due to coronavirus.

Hardevpreet Singh, in-charge, Talwandi Bhai police station, said that Vipan Kumar Khungar, a resident of Talwandi Bhai’s old Dana Mandi, had been suffering from cancer for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana.

He died at around 4 am today. Doctors also took samples for her Covid-19 test, which was reported positive today.

Following the confirmation of the coronavirus, the health department is also taking samples from other family members of the deceased.