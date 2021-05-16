Diversity, innovation and excellence define what it is like to study in Australia. In a global and competitive economy like the one we see in the updated one, exploring the possibilities of Australian education is a great request. The rich diversity of options in education offers the student flexibility and choice. Thus, it allows you to develop the right path to achieve your goals at Australian Universities, Institutes or schools.

Study in Australia

With quality education in a welcoming country, Australia has a high level of demand. It is more accessible when compared to other English-speaking countries. If that were not enough, it is still a good place to study, with very friendly people and a welcoming atmosphere.

It is rare for a foreign student to complain about his stay in Australia. On the contrary, almost everyone has good experience, returning to their country with a recognized qualification, international experience and good stories.

Australia is based on an ancient culture and a combination of the old and the new worlds. With a modern economy, stable society and respect for human rights, Australia is a safe and reliable place to study.

Combine all of this and you will begin to understand why more than 150,000 students a year go to Australia to study. Compared to its small population, Australia can be considered the most popular destination in the world for the study.

There are 42 universities, 600 vocational training institutes, more than 100 colleges, technical schools and primary and secondary schools in Autralia. www.CatEight.com can provide the best way for you to find the right univeristy/school to study in Australia.

Employability

Graduates who have sought to study in Australia have been enormously successful in finding good jobs, as well as prominent positions around the world. Australian qualifications are recognized globally and graduates are easily accepted for postgraduate studies at renowned universities.

Multiculture

Australia is one of the countries with the greatest cultural diversity in the world, with more than 100 ethnic groups. Thus, multicultural Australia is a safe, friendly, sophisticated and harmonious society, where students can learn and travel in English.

Australians place a high value on this wealth of cultural diversity. Because of this, they not only respect, but also welcome international students. Therefore, this is a chance, therefore, to not only meet the Australian people, but so many other ethnicities.

This miscegenation is another very important part of the experience. You will be able to live with Europeans, Americans, Asians and South Americans. All in one place.

Student support

If all the information described above was not enough, Australia is an international leader in support services for interntional students. Specific services are well equipped, with quality assured and can be enjoyed in a safe and friendly environment.

When you decide to go on this adventure and study in Australia, remember that you do have benefits there.

Australian Qualifications System

The Australian Qualification System (AQF) is the national apprenticeship and qualification system endorsed by the Australian Government. An AQF qualification is recognized throughout Australia and in several other countries. Under the Australian system, students can combine courses and qualifications that best meet their particular needs. In this way, it is possible to connect your professional and personal desires.