Over the last few years, electricity prices have been on the rise, and there are multiple reasons for that. The entire world is facing the increases and there are very few European countries that weren’t impacted by this. Check out the statistics for 2022, if you want to get a better idea on how much power is actually consumed in European households.

As mentioned, multiple factors impact the power prices, and people can only do so much to save on their bills, given that it’s not all up to them. For starters, there’s the fact that the prices will rise whenever there is an increase in demand, and a shortage in supply, which is mostly visible during the winter, when demand is high, or when there’s not enough rainfall and snowmelt, meaning that the production, i.e. the supply, will be lower. That is one of the factors, but there are certainly much more.

Around 85% of European power is traded on the same electricity exchange, called the Nord Pole. So, whenever there is an increase in prices in some other European countries, Norway is bound to experience those increases as well. Plus, the costs will depend on the actual region you’re living in, because different regions have different production and transmission capacities, as well as different consumption demand.

And, on top of all this, electricity suppliers have their own say in the prices, meaning they’re adding certain surcharges that can increase your bills. So, that’s another factor to remember, and it is an extremely important one, because it means that you could lower the bills by switching to a different supplier at one point or another. Given that the prices change day after day, though, it can be difficult to determine which suppliers offer the most favorable option, as that can change as well. Yet, checking out the plans in details before signing your agreement can certainly help get a fair price.

Is Anything Up to You?

All of the above could make you think that you don’t get a say in the bill and that you’re just subject to those market changes and circumstances. Is that really the case, though? Well, no. While you can’t impact the actual price of electricity per kWh, some things are up to you, because the bill you’ll get will also depend on the amount of power you’ll consume. That’s perfectly logical, isn’t it?

Consuming more power will lead to higher bills, and consuming less will, of course, lead to lower bills. This, however, doesn’t mean you should stop consuming electricity altogether and return to living like a caveman, as that would be rather uncomfortable for everyone and, to be perfectly honest, it’s pretty much impossible these days. We all depend on certain appliances to make our lives easier and comfortable in the modern world, and giving up on electricity would mean giving up on all of those.

If you’re curious about why the prices are so high in the rest of the world as well, this could help you get an idea about it: https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/04/business/energy-environment/electricity-deregulation-energy-markets.html

Anyway, as explained, while you can’t give up all of your appliances and learn how to live without using electrical power, the good thing is that it’s not all up to the market circumstances. Put differently, some things are definitely up to you, meaning that saving and reducing the bills is possible. So as to do that, though, you should first learn how much electricity you usually spend and how much your electrical appliances consume, as that will help you figure out where you could make some cuts.

How Much Electricity Does a Typical Household in Norway Consume?

Given those constant price changes on the market, determining precisely how much you’ll have to pay for electricity is quite difficult. What you can do, though, is learn about your consumption habits and then check if there’s something you can do about changing those and ultimately lowering the bills. For starters, there are differences as to the consumption levels based on the type of home you’re living in, as well as based on the type of heating sources.

A detached house often spends as much as 25,000 kWh per year, while a terraced one consumes around 17,000 kWh per year. Living in a small block of flats could even lower consumption up to 11,000 kWh on a yearly basis. So, smaller apartments will consume more than 50% less than detached houses. Of course, this also depends on the number of people living in the household, but for the sake of explaining things more precisely, using a family of three as a representation should lead to getting correct average calculations.

Heating sources also impact the consumption level. Households using only electrical heaters will, of course, consume more power, while having, for example, a wood-burning stove, is bound to lead to decreases. Remember, however, that your yearly consumption will also vary in accordance with the weather conditions, because harsher winters call for using the heating sources more often, thus leading to higher bills. Furthermore, having appliances that are energy-labelled could lead to a decrease in the bill as well.

How Much Power Do Your Electrical Appliances Use?

Speaking of appliances, you’ve probably wondered one thing about those already – hvor mye strøm, i.e. how much electricity do they actually use? Once again, while that depends on the size of the household, on the size of the place you’re living in as well, and on some of your personal habits, we’ll give you estimates on how much you can expect the most common appliances in your home to consume. This will help you figure out which ones use the most power and how you could perhaps save on electricity. The estimates are based on the assumption that an average household consists of three people and a 120 square meters home.

Your refrigerator spends around 160 kWh on a yearly basis, which is rather low when compared to some other appliances. Using your hair dryer one hour a week will amount to 115 kWh yearly, while your microwave will use as little as 40 kWh for the same period. Kitchen fans, vacuum cleaners, lightbulbs, kettles and similar smaller appliances are also on the lower side of the story, because they don’t use that much power and you can’t expect them to make a huge difference for your bill. There is not much difference between using a refrigerator and a freezer separately, and a combination of those in one appliance, so if that’s what you were worried about, you can stop.

A tumble dryer can consume up to 400 kWh yearly, which is almost twice as much as your washing machine. Water heaters, drying cabinets and stoves are all somewhere in between, using up to around 900 kWh per year. Panel heaters can go over 2000 kWh yearly, while your heat pump will consume around 1800 kWh for a harsh winter and twice as less for a mild winter. Residential heating is what will drive your bill through the roof, as it can use up to 12000 kWh in just one year.

What Can You Do To Save?

While the numbers are not set in stone, given that every household is different, the estimates above should help you understand which habits you may change so as to lower the bill. For instance, introducing a wood-burner to the household, if possible, could definitely lower your bill significantly. But, so can making small changes such as avoiding the tumble dryer when you can, spending less time in the shower, and switching off any appliances and all of your lightbulbs when you’re not using them. Naturally, the changes you can make depend on the current habits you have, so think long and hard about what could be driving your bill through the roof and try to save on those specific things.