The Sony MDR-XB550AP and AKG K52 Closed are very popular wired headphones in India. Here we can check some in depth details about these two popular headphones. So please read this details and choose the best wired headphone for you.

Sony MDR-XB550AP

The Sony MDR wired headphone is tailor-made, especially for the EDM lovers. It incorporates the deep bass technology which helps you to get the pleasure of the crisp bass in every location and situation. You would feel like you are in a party, club, or music fest. The low frequencies are amplified through the duct. The headset ensures you to deliver enthusiastic music.

Design

The swivel design of headphones is given in such a way that matches the audio expectation you have along with ease to carry. The music effortlessly flows through your ears with the control of additional bass. Plus you get the option to choose from five great colors that give them a stylish look.

Quality

The quality of music promises lush and strong lows. And the additional bass takes the low-end frequency to another level for deep and euphoric audio. The soft cushion makes it possible to wear them for the whole day and adjustable headband gives it the perfect fit. To be precise, the headphones are quality with style.

Additional Features

It has the smart key app compatible with android version 4.0 and above which can help you personalize the headphone according to your choice.

It has the pressure-relieving cushions that make the music sessions more comfortable than ever.

The cable is serrated that doesn’t get tangled easily. Also, the headphone is foldable, so it is easy to store and carry.

Pros

Bold style design with soft comfort

No tangled cable

No pressure earpads

Cons

Not waterproof

AKG K52 Closed Headphone

The AKG K52 Closed Headphone is the suitable one for recordings, live shows, rehearsals, and studio use. The closed-end headset is inbuilt with 40mm drivers that don’t resist even the feeble sounds. Moreover, it is optimal for monitoring voices and tracking bass. The comfort is assured with its lightweight and adjustable headband.

Design

The close back style of the headphone removes any audio leakage so that the sound reaches just to your ears. When you are up to making the perfect music, it can sometimes take long hours, so here comes its light design which is breathable that surrounds your ears that makes music better.

Quality

The minimum frequency response of the headphone gives a whole new experience to the music instruments you work on. The generous 40mm audio driver is up for strong output and the comprehensive frequency retort pinches the detailed sound. The impedance engineering makes it compatible with most of the devices.

Additional Features

The headphone is featured with professional music drivers which provides clear studio sound and music quality.

The closed-back blueprint eliminates music leakage, thereby giving the perfect musical experience.

The audio bandwidth of 18 to 20000 Hz gives the wonderful shot for the lows, highs, and kinds of music you listen and make.

The comfortable fit of the headphone adds up to the quality and makes it perfect for any music professional.

Pros

Closed-back headphone

200mW input power

Comfortable listening

Cons