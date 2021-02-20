Music is not just a word; and it is the meaning of emotion of million peoples, which is connected to the heart. Also, music is considered to be an invisible thing that also helpful for our mind. Even if you want to get some satisfaction and unable to find out to express your thoughts, then listening song is the best of all. So if you want to download a Telugu movie song, then you must follow this article more.

1. Dhivara

In this list, the first ranking song is Dhivara, which is from Baahubali – The Beginning movie. The song is one of the heart-touching songs in the Telugu music industry that already gained 51 million views from Youtube. Prabhas and Tamannaah are the leading actors of the song.

Ramya Behara and Deepu are the singers of the song which music director was M.M. Keeravaani. And Ramajogayya Sastry and K. Siva Shakthi Datta are the lyrics writer of the song, which is now the best lyrical Telugu movie song.

2. Private Party

Almost everything is now available online in this era, and we can assume it with some clicks. And telugu songs download is so much easier than other tasks. The song is now available on Youtube, and the song’s name is from Sarrainodu, a successful box office movie.

M.C. Vickey and Manasi M.M sang this song, and SS Thaman was the song’s music director. Krishna Chaitanya was the lyrics writer of the song, and the song has already crossed 30 million views from Youtube.

3. Athiloka Sundari

The song is also from the Sarrainodu Telugu movie, a beautiful love song of the Telugu music industry that has gained 28 million-plus views. And the song has won many people’s hearts; that is the best Telugu song you heard.

Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh were cast in the song, and Vishal Dadlani and Karthik sang the song. And SS Thaman was the music director of the song which lyrics writer was Ramajogayya Sastry. After the release of the song, it gained huge success from audiences.

4. Koyilamma

We will now talk about the most beautiful Telugu songs that have gained much fame at many online video sharing platforms. And the song is taken from the movie name Sita which was a box office verdict movie. The song crosses 15 million views on Youtube, and the song enlisted as the best Telugu beautiful song.

Armaan Malik was the singer of the song which music director was Anup Rubens. Also, Lakshmi Bhupal was the lyricist of this song, which is now a Youtube trending song. So feel free to download this song and enjoy the lyrics of the song.

