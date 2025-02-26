Solana (SOL, formerly Loom) is a high-performance blockchain that can process up to 65,000 transactions simultaneously. Since its launch in 2017, Solana has grown rapidly in the competitive crypto industry and has become a major player in the public blockchain sector due to its high throughput, low latency and unique Proof of History (PoH) consensus mechanism.

Solana has become the second largest blockchain for decentralised finance, overtaking Tron. A recent report by Messari shows that the total value of Solana in decentralised finance has increased by 64%, reaching $8.6 billion in just three months. In addition, revenue from applications increased by a remarkable 213% over the same period. This growth was fuelled by a surge in speculative trading of popular trends such as memes and AI-related tokens.

Solana has made significant progress in several sectors, including NFTs, blockchain gaming and new trends such as DePIN. These achievements strengthen its position in the market in the long term.

Solana’s DeFi Ecosystem

DeFi (decentralised finance) has become one of the key drivers of the blockchain industry, attracting many users and capital. With the maturation of blockchain technology, various public chains have created their own DeFi ecosystems based on special technical architecture and market needs. Solana is no exception. SOL is the heart of the ecosystem. Solana price prediction warns that SOL price currently around $199.78 could plunge over 50% in the near term, reflecting ongoing volatility despite optimistic signs like potential ETF approvals. DappRadar currently lists over 95 DeFi projects for Solana, of which around 90 are active (as for February 2025).



Asset Management Tools

Phantom

Step Finance



Decentralized exchanges on Solana

Drift Protocol

Jupiter

KyberSwap

Orca

Raydium

Saber

Margin Trading on Solana

Drift Protocol

Zeta

Solana-based DAO Platforms

realms

Asset Tokenization

Maple

Decentralized Lending on Solana

Kamino Finance

Marginfi

Solend

Marketplaces

OpenSea

Tensor

Analytics

DefiLlama

Dune Analytics

Nansen

In the Solana DeFi ecosystem, the leading projects — Jupiter, Kamino and Raydium — cover key areas: Trade aggregation, liquidity provision, lending and decentralised staking.

The ecosystem scales efficiently with hashrate changes thanks to the parallel execution of smart contract instructions. This has been achieved by replacing specialised languages such as Ethereum’s Solidity with classic programming languages – C and Rust.

Jupiter

Jupiter is the leading decentralized exchange aggregator in the Solana ecosystem. The platform handles 80% of all trading volume, attracting users with efficient optimization of trading routes and low fees. Jupiter is not just a trading hub, but a key infrastructure element that provides liquidity and optimization in the Solana ecosystem.

Kamino

Kamino specializes in intelligent liquidity management and lending services in the Solana ecosystem. The platform’s interest rate management system has quickly gained recognition in the DeFi space. Using automated strategies, Kamino dynamically adapts borrowing rates, ensuring optimal returns on users’ assets even during market fluctuations. This approach to rate management improves capital efficiency and makes the platform easier to use, allowing borrowers to maximize returns in any market conditions.

The platform is built on the high-performance Solana blockchain, which ensures low fees and high transaction speeds. This allows for efficient management of lending operations and creates a significant competitive advantage in the DeFi space.

Raydium

Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) and liquidity provider on the Solana blockchain that functions as a decentralized exchange (DEX). The platform allows users to create pools and add liquidity to tokens. Due to this feature, Raydium has become the leading DEX for meme coin launches on Solana, which has led to the introduction of many new tokens into the ecosystem.

As a result, Raydium ranks first among Solana projects with a total value locked (TVL) of about $965 million and a daily transaction volume of about $1.162 billion.

Why Solana?

High Throughput

Solana incorporates a time variable by using global time to verify the chain’s correctness, significantly reducing transaction times and costs. This technical architecture allows for up to 70,000 transactions per second to be processed.

Component-Based Design

The consensus mechanism that combines PoH and PoS effectively reduces networking costs, improves DDoS resilience, offers flexible scalability and multi-language support, and accelerates the development of the Solana ecosystem.

Low-Cost Gas Fees

Compared to Ethereum, Solana’s gas fees are negligible, especially under high load conditions where its advantage in throughput management is evident. This low-cost structure has led to Solana’s widespread adoption in the NFT, gaming, and DeFi applications.

Market Expansion Potential

With the popularization of Web3 applications, Solana’s high throughput and low fees provide tremendous opportunities for expansion in high-frequency trading and DeFi applications. Compared to Ethereum L2 solutions, Solana has greater potential for expansion. Evolving Regulatory Environment:

As global regulations for crypto assets improve, Solana may benefit from clearer regulations. Especially given the trend toward large-scale application requirements, the opening of the regulatory environment is expected to attract more institutional funds.

Solana vs. Ethereum: Clash of the Titans in Blockchain

A January 2025 report from cryptocurrency exchange OKX highlights that Solana has recently captured around 50% of the trading volume on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), sometimes surpassing Ethereum. The shift can be compared to Solana “drinking an Ethereum milkshake” as it takes market share from its competitor. Solana’s growth is driven by fast transaction speeds, low fees, and developer-friendly tools, making it attractive to everyday traders. Jupiter, a key Solana-based DEX, accounts for nearly 70% of its volume and offers real-time pricing and greater trading efficiency.

However, Ethereum still dominates large transactions, tokenizing 82% of the more than $5 billion in real-world assets on blockchains. It also has a much larger liquidity pool, which is important for large trades. The coming months will be critical to determine whether Solana’s growth is sustainable or just a short-term trend.

What’s Next?



If Solana continues on its current path, it could solidify its position as the go-to blockchain for high-performance Web3 applications and potentially surpass Ethereum’s market dominance over the next few years if Ethereum’s upgrades are not implemented in a timely manner.

Solana and Ethereum each have their own strengths, which in turn attract different audiences. Ethereum’s continued dominance is largely due to its established trust, widespread adoption, and ongoing development efforts.