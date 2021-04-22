Did you know that the average American checks their phone 96 times a day? If you are looking to reach your customers quickly, this makes their cellphone an obvious way to do it. If you are not already doing it, you need to know the benefits that text messaging can bring to your business.

The beauty of SMS is that it can be fully automated, meaning you can set it up then let it go. Read on as we discuss the must know do’s and don’ts of automated text messaging.

Do Make It Personal

Text messages are much more personal than email. In fact, they have a 98% open rate, meaning they are guaranteed to be more effective than email. This means that it pays to add a personal touch.

Use your customer’s name in the text message. Create different texts for different demographics, targeting their needs and likes. You could even send them messages on birthdays and holidays to facilitate the relationship.

Don’t Draw It Out

The average SMS message gives you around 180 characters. While you may be tempted to cram in every bit of information you can, this will be counterproductive. SMS etiquette is that you keep it short and sweet.

By all means, let your customers know about great promotions and events. However, they only need to know the attraction. Don’t go into the fine details via text.

Instead, provide a clickable link. Create a specialist landing page on your website for them to visit. See page here for a suite of tools that can help you turn communication into conversions.

Do End With a CTA

A call to action (CTA) is a great way to end any piece of promotional writing. It informs the reader what they should do next. This can direct them to places where they may convert, either by a sale or sign-up procedure.

Don’t Use It for Everything

Some information should not be used for text message marketing. Generally, this is bad or negative news. Instead, arrange a meeting or deliver the news via phone.

You should also avoid any cancellations via text message. This could be for a meeting, or for a service. You should also avoid sending bill reminders via SMS.

Do Use Correct Grammar

Using text message abbreviations and emojis in your text message will make you look extremely unprofessional. You are not using SMS marketing to contact your friends and family, it is going to clients.

Make sure you check all text messages over for correct spelling and grammar. Do not rely on autocorrect as this can fail terribly on multiple occasions. Instead, place the message in a free online grammar checker.

Don’t Be Anonymous

A common mistake is that many people using SMS marketing do not let people known who the message is from. Be very specific and include the company name at the start. Make sure it is sent from a recognizable number.

Automated Text Messages

There are numerous automated text messaging services you can integrate with your business. Look online and check out reviews. If you need assistance, then do not hesitate to contact a digital marketing company dealing in SMS marketing.

Did our informative article help improve your business? If so, we have many more on everything from finance to marketing. Visit us today and let us help grow your business.