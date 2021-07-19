The second lockdown taught us a vital lesson; less is more. Both beauty experts and newcomers alike, are paving the way for a new movement known as ‘skinimalism.’ The work-from-home culture has resulted in a focus on natural skin. Simply put, it is about abandoning a complicated multi-layered skincare routine involving chemical-laden products in favor of a minimal yet effective skincare routine. Still perplexed? Let us break it down for you.

What exactly is it?

Skinimalism is when skincare meets minimalism to create a canvas that looks luminous and healthy. Because make-up is applied to the skin throughout the day, it is critical to choose products that are free of chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, PEGs, and synthetic fragrances, which have all been linked to harmful health effects such as hormone disruption, cancer, and skin irritation. In the last five years, natural makeup too has come a long way.

Why is it popular?

Perfect skin is a figment of one’s imagination. We all have imperfections that such as spots, acne, enlarged pores, redness, or crow’s feet. Slathering on active after active in a 10-step skin care routine may give the appearance of a spotless and slick complexion, but at a risk of overburdening and overwhelming the skin. Skinimalism is a necessity because it finally deconstructs extensive skincare regimens and restores sense and sustainability to skincare. The idea is to embrace the little imperfections and focus on one key problem to achieve healthier skin. Try to address specific skin concerns such as acne, dryness, dehydrated and tired skin, and ageing skin one at a time.

The idea is to create a regime that works wonders for your skin without the hassle of being overly concerned with it. Include products that are fueled by the richness of natural ingredients and that, rather than hiding your flaws, make you fall in love with them and focus on your features. The goal is to have healthy, naturally glowing skin with minimal product use. Pick products that address the most basic needs of your skin. Your products should be easy to use and manageable, leaving you feeling naturally refreshed. Choose sunscreens, face cleansers, and face oils enriched with vitamin C but free of mineral oils and toxic compounds like paraben, phthalate, sulphate, and silicone.

Try replacing a mask with a heavy toner or a gel-based toner, which is alcohol-free and contains hyaluronic acid for skin tightening. In the mornings, instead of make-up, use a natural facial oil along with a tinted SPF for a natural glow.

Skinimalism Regimen

A skinimalism skincare routine, should consist of only four products: cleanser, serum, moisturizer, and sunscreen. It is essential to wash your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser. Choose a hydrating cleanser that cleans without stripping your skin’s natural oil. The next step is to apply an active or serum to combat dark spots, tan, or signs of ageing. After that, remember to moisturize your skin. At least twice a day, apply a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer. Look for ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid.

Individualized care

A tailored approach is essential in order to find the right skincare products with the right ingredients for your skin. This takes a little more time, and yes, reading the ingredients list is required, but it is well worth it. The first step toward determining your skin type. Those with acne-prone or sensitive skin should exercise caution when using different ingredients in skincare products. Oily skin can tolerate a broader range of ingredients due to its resilience but can also have cause breakouts unlike other skin types.

Surprisingly, experts believe that, in comparison to the lengthy and product-laden beauty regime, this new trend is less expensive and easier on the wallet. Do the math, buy fewer items, and save more. Skinimalism is here to stay, whether it’s for the money, the natural ingredients, or the desire to keep it light.