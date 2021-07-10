Did you know that the everyday objects around you are all made using the sheet metal fabrication process?

Sheet metal is incredibly versatile. It can be stretched, bent, and cut into any shape to make the structures and products that are part of our lives. Whether you’re cooking, driving, building a house, or traveling to the moon, you are benefiting from manipulated metal.

What is sheet metal used for? Read on for the top five common uses of sheet metal and how they benefit you.

5 Common Uses for Sheet Metal

Since the industrial revolution, metal has become an increasingly important part of how we do life. Sheet metal is at the core of industry, commerce, and domestic life. These are the five areas that make the most use of fabricated sheet metal.

1. Automotive Industry

The automotive industry uses steel for heavy-duty vehicle parts. Car doors, hoods, and fenders are all fabricated metal. The same applies to trucks, farm vehicles, and heavy-duty construction equipment such as earthmovers and cranes.

2. Indoor Air Quality

The indoor air quality industry relies on sheet metal for use in HVAC units. In fact, most of the entire HVAC systems and ducting is made from pressed sheet metal.

3. Household Uses

Sheet metal is widely used in a household context. Food storage happens in fridges and freezers. When it comes to cooking, food preparation appliances such as microwaves, ovens, and kitchen hoods are built with some form of sheet metal. Washing up happens in pressed sheet metal sinks.

4. Food Industry

The food industry relies on sheet metal for machineries such as conveyors, process piping, catwalks, packaging components, bottling equipment, and tanks. Sheet metal produces packaging such as cans.

5. Computing and Electronics

Sheet metal is used in PCs, audio technology, and drones in the construction of the chassis, enclosures, housings, brackets, and small components. Frames made from sheet metal are sturdy and durable.

The Sheet Metal Fabrication Process

The fabrication process that turns flat sheets of metal into useful objects involves manipulating the steel into the desired shape. The processes used on metal sheets to create parts or products include:

cutting

punching

folding

assembling

bending

stretching

burning

ironing or deep drawing

These processes shape the metal. They also imbue it with extra strength. A processed piece of metal is generally always stronger than it was as a single flat sheet.

Sheet Metal Benefits

Why is sheet metal so popular? Apart from its obvious versatility, sheet metal offers many benefits to its users. With applications ranging from domestic to commercial and industrial, steel distributors such as Bushwick Metals are in high demand.

Strength – products made with sheet metal are strong. Resistant – sheet metal resists damage from moisture, sun, and corrosion. Light – transportation and delivery are straightforward as sheet metal is fairly lightweight. Durable – sheet metal can withstand high-pressure situations Pliability – the malleable nature of sheet metal makes it a great material for precision processes. Sustainability – sheet metal is easily recycled and is environmentally non-toxic. Repairable – repairing sheet metal is easy. Availability – sheet metal is readily available across the world. Production times -sheet metal fabrication can accommodate both high volume and low volume production processes. Flexible finishes – sheet metal can be finished in a number of different ways, giving different end results.

Sheet Metal Fabrication – Where Strength and Functionality Meet

When it comes to raw material processing that is high-quality and low-cost, nothing beats sheet metal fabrication. Add that to the fact that it is easily recycled and non-toxic to the environment, fabricated sheet metal is a game-changer.For more info-packed articles about construction and industry, check out our business tab.