Shared ownership in England is a government-sponsored scheme allowing low-wage earners to buy a house. In this scheme, you buy a percentage of shares in the house according to your purchasing power. But not everyone is eligible for this scheme.

Can I buy a shared ownership house in the UK?

Following are the eligibility criteria for shared ownership in the UK.

You must be a low-wage earner. You are only eligible for a shared ownership scheme if your annual salary is below 80,000 pounds. You must not own any house worldwide to be eligible for shared ownership. You must fulfill one of these criteria.

You are buying your first house. You sold your previous house and can’t afford the new home that you like. You bought a house through shared ownership before, but you sold it. And now you want to buy a new home, but you can afford it.

Buying a shared ownership house in Bedfordshire

Bedfordshire is an ideal place to buy your first house. It is peaceful, beautiful, affordable, and, best of all, pollution free. You can buy a shared ownership house if you can’t afford the home. A lot of property companies are offering shared ownership houses to those that are eligible for it.

Following are some benefits of buying a shared ownership house in Bedfordshire (https://www.sagehomes.co.uk/sales/shared-ownership/bedfordshire).

1. Affordable

Most people rent a house because they can’t afford to buy one of their own. Bedfordshire is much cheaper than cities like London. House prices are much more affordable. Most people with a job can afford it if they buy a shared ownership house.

2. Close to London

Bedfordshire is only a 50 minutes’ drive from Great London. So, for people working in London, it is an ideal place to live. Rather than living in a small, cramped apartment and breathing in the polluted air of London, most people prefer to live in Bedfordshire.

That is why most people working in London buy their first house in the countryside outside London. The homes there are easier to buy, the environment is much better, and they can still commute to London daily for work.

3. Stress-free and healthy life

Living and working in London is very stressful. You have to bear the noise and air pollution. You have to deal with queues and traffic jams wherever you go in the city. You have to deal with living in small, cramped apartments.

Living in such an environment for long periods can negatively impact your physical and mental health. Bedfordshire is the exact opposite of London; it is sparsely, has a lot of open spaces, and has an abundance of greenery. Living here can allow you to relieve your buildup stress due to busy London life. It is good for your mental and physical health.

4. A great place to raise children

Bedford has a lot of vacant grass-filled grounds very suitable for playing. It also has a lot of trees, farms, and gardens. And It is sparsely populated has a well-developed education system. Any good parent wants their children to grow up healthily and enjoy the best education.

Bedfordshire can fulfill both conditions, so buying a shared ownership house is a good choice.

5. A Good Investment

Bedfordshire was always a popular place to buy a home. But after the pandemic, it has become more popular. Most people want to stay away from big, overpopulated cities. So, they try to buy a house in the countryside. Bedfordshire is one of the most beautiful counties, so it is naturally more popular. Its property prices are increasing at a steady pace. So, if you buy a shared ownership house now, you can sell it after a few years to make a profit.