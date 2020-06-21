Moga (Sachin): Sharanjit Singh Gill of Rajeana village in Moga has been posted as Chief Superintendent of Police in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.

Sharanjit Singh Gill has made a name for himself not only in his district and village but also in a country like Canada.

Sharanjit Gill migrated to Canada in 1969.

He started his career in 1989. He was also specially honored in 1997 with a certificate following the arrest of two serial sex offenders.

He was also awarded the Queen Elizabeth 11 Diamond Jubilee Medal for his role as commander in charge of the 2012 pipeline bombing in Colombia.