The bond between two best friends is the most unique and amazing.You choose the people you relate to the most and they mean the world to you. You trust your best friend with your life but not that last piece of fries! We know you go out of your way on all special occasions to make him or her happy but sometimes it is a great idea to do something small just to tell them how grateful you are to have and how much their friendship means to you. Here are some ideas to do something out of the blue to remind them that you will be there for them.

A SPECIAL LETTER- In the era of SMS, Whatsapp and emails, it’s rare for someone to receive letters. Be that rare instance yourself by writing a heartfelt letter to your best friend. Pen down all the emotions and feelings without holding back, tell them how awesome they are and how you will never let them go. This will be one the best gifts they will ever receive we promise you.

A COFFEE DATE- It has been a long time since you two got together, sat down and talked right? So, let this time stretch more and invite your friend for a special coffee date, you can choose their favourite cafe as the venue and talk for hours. You can change coffee to chai or maybe even lunch if required. The point is to share some laughs over a great meal or coffee.

SEND A CAKE- A delicious dessert is something everyone loves and wants. Living away from your best friend can be tough, So do not let the distance win and send a scrumptiously delicious cake to her or his doorstep. Now through online delivery, you can send cakes in Hyderabad or literally anywhere they are. Just get online and choose the cake they would love and order away. You can either go for their favourite flavour or you can make it extra special by sending a personalised photo cake.

A BOOK FOR THE BOOKWORM- If you acknowledge that your best friend is a certified bookworm, then please do not look for any other present, this is the one thing they would appreciate the most. Someone who loves books will always go on and on about them, therefore you must know what kind of books they like, what genre they love or which book they wanna read next. So go ahead and send a copy of the book they want or the book you think they would love.

A ROAD TRIP- If you and your best friends share the souls of adventurers then nothing can be better than a road trip together. We all have pretty hectic schedules and need breaks from time to time. Give your friend that much-needed break and take them on a surprise adventure. This doesn’t have to be a long trip even. Just you two together even for a night would be an amazing experience for both of you. Plan a trip, pick them up and hit the road.

A SURPRISE VISIT- No matter how many presents you give, nothing can replace the happiness your mere presence brings to your friends and family. If you are living away from your best friend, then the best present for them would be a surprise visit. Imagine the look on his or her face when you show up at their doorsteps, unexpectedly. This can be one of the best things you can do for them.

PIZZA AND MOVIE NIGHT- If one thing that connects you both except your friendship is pizza then why not use it again. Plan a movie night with a lot of pizzas. You both can go for any genre you like be it comedy to share some laughs, cheesy romantics of which you can make fun of together or horror movies after which you can accompany each other to the washroom. Whatever you go for, you will create some amazing memories.

A best friend is someone who stands by us when we feel alone, who understands even more than our own family. Hence, it’s a relationship worth cherishing and being grateful for.