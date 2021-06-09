Beware of Digital Marketing Blueprint by Seth Jared Hymes and his partner Matt Trans of YouTube’s Engineered Truth, NOW REBRANDED AS HONEST CAREERS, especially for newbies like me, who want knowledge and in-depth ideas in digital marketing. The course they offer is a SCAM.

(https://www.youtube.com/user/EngineeredTruth/videos)

I signed up and trusted what Matt Trans’ Engineered Truth told and demonstrated to its audience WHICH IS NOW IN PRIVATE. They are offering a discount for registering, and I will acquire advanced digital marketing skills. And guess what? IT DID NOT TAKE PLACE! All you’ll get are fake discounts and fake and out-of-date courses. All of the studies and positive testimonials are SCAM. It’s NOT TRUE AT ALL. They are Seth’s and Matt’s affiliates and get paid when they write good reviews

The course is just a watered-down outline of Digital Marketing, and it contains other people’s courses, which are already out of date. He refers you to other online courses that cost only $10.00, which is less than what I paid for Seth’s course. That defeats the whole purpose of enrolling in a digital marketing course if you are not going to learn many new skills; instead, he will advise you to read books and watch free YouTube courses. After being disappointed about what happened after enrolling in the class, I kept digging reviews.

(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6heZHVB_O08)

Seth Jared Hymes’s partner in promoting Digital Career Blueprint is Matt Tran, who owns a Youtube channel Engineered Truth. Seth’s course was advertised and seen on Matt Tran’s channel. And these two are business partners.

Who is Matt Tran



Matt Tran is the founder and creator of the YouTube channel, Engineered Truth channel. He is a mechanical engineering graduate. After graduating from college, Matt worked as an engineer in a company, but he didn’t last in his chosen profession. That’s where he started his YouTube channel Engineered Truth. He starts to discuss engineering jobs and talks about how engineers have boring and unsuccessful careers.

But the truth of the matter is that Matt Tran knows nothing about engineering; if you watch his videos on Youtube, he only talks about his coding boot camp, and it’s nothing to do with engineering like the name of his Youtube channel.

In exploring videos about Matt Trans, one must be careful enough to leave negative comments. He does not take criticism very well. As an influencer with a massive number of followers, one must prepare to take criticism. Influencers must engage with their audience. If there are negative words against you must know how to deal with them. Matt Trans tries to doxx any person against and expose him and their course of Seth Jared Hymes. He will strike them with copyright to take down that negative reviews if you own a Youtube channel. Even the people who are not happy with his program, Matt Trans will report that person.

I researched more about Matt Trans Engineered Truth. And this came to my attention that Engineered Truth was also part of a Ponzi Scheme posted on ceo.ca., Bitconnect, and had a referral code he pushed on his viewers, but all the while, he knew it was a scam but still promote it and make money out of it.

Bitconnect and Matt Tran

Having a considerable number of followers in his YouTube channel, Matt Trans managed to promote Bitconnect for his viewers to grab the opportunity and be involved in it despite knowing the actual business of this bitcoin cryptocurrency scam.

The strategy, Matt Tran as a promoter, uses his channel to encourage viewers to invest. Like other endorsers, Matt is taking part in hyping the Bitcoin investment. Showing touting screenshots of the people with impressive “profits” BitConnect has brought them, even though it is all a big lie. Using a unique referral code dedicated only for Matt Trans, when people use it automatically, Matt will get a percentage amount of money from it.



Even after the Bitconnect scam was already exposed, Matt Trans never apologizes to the people who invested and used his referral code. He does not care for his viewer, he is only after for their money.

Knowing nothing about careers & giving bad advice



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ldZCGQbEMx8



If you were to watch Matt’s videos, he often states there “aren’t enough jobs in engineering” and “don’t major in engineering if you want a job.” But the fact that he is not even an engineer by profession, why keep advising people if you, yourself, did not experience how it was like to work as an engineer. There are also many other things he gets wrong about engineering in many of his videos, and he has a negative view of engineering in general.

Your career well-being is the number one factor in determining your happiness, one of the wrong pieces of advice he made can be found in one of his videos. We all know a career can be one thing that gives you satisfaction but not the top spot that determines your joy in life. Another piece of wrong advice coming from Matt.

Matt Tran Black Mailing





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zFbeyeQ2cCs



Tren Black is a college student, small-time YouTuber who Matt Tran blackmailed because of his negative comments. He couldn’t take the criticism that someone was dishing out and Matt decided to claim one of his videos requiring the author to file a counterclaim with his personal information. Using that information, Matt blackmailed and threatened Tren Black before doxing his personal information and his family’s information.



Even other career channels, Matt Tran, tries to put them down if they go against him. He tries to copy-strike them. If you get a copyright strike, it means that a copyright owner submitted a complete and valid legal takedown request for using their copyright-protected content. And because of this, YouTube channels can get penalized, or much worse than this; the Youtube account can be takedown. All negative comments are being deleted from his account, and those positive feedbacks are fake. They are getting paid to create good feedback on Matt Tran’s platform.

The proof that Matt has threatened any unfavorable evaluations of his classes is listed below.

Makes money from selling Scams

Getting rich fast by taking a scammy course is what Matt Trans does to encourage his viewers. Like Digital Marketing Career Blueprint course which is nothing but a course with republished copy of other people’s course content. Same with promoting Bitconnect and investing in it so you can get rich quickly. And while his audiences are investing, Matt is collecting his percentage of money from every successful investor.



Both Matt Tran and Seth Jared Hymes are business partners because Matt Trans has huge followers in his channel, the target audience, and the possibility of more people being encouraged to buy Seth Jared Hymes course is very transparent. Each paid student, Matt Trans, earns a commission from it.

This is one of the samples that can prove that they are indeed business partners. When the Matt Tran issue (black mailing) arises, it seems that Seth is slowly backing out to have his name attached to Matt.

But in reality, these two business partners are just after the students’ money. Not to help them to grow and be skilled. If you will just look and see these two people, they don’t have any established career in digital marketing. All positive reviews are fake and each video released has an amount of money being paid to the one who made the video by Seth Jared Hymes.

Seth Jared Hymes

Seth Jared Hymes owns the Digital Career Blueprint that offers Digital marketing courses. But in reality, Seth was unable to explain the course. It covers topics we’ve already heard about, such as how to look for work. Everyone can look for work and do it as competently as possible. Including how to begin writing a resume, one person can start writing a resume, or if they do not, there are numerous templates available on the internet.

In contrast to other digital marketing courses where mentors are hands-on with their students, Seth Jared Hymes does not even look at and verify his students’ work in their resumes to see if it is effective. In addition, the testimonies of Seth Jared Hymes and Matt Trans’s previous students are all fake in the Engineered Truth account on YouTube.

The process by which one promoter/ affiliate earns a commission for every marketing of another person’s or company’s products or services. The affiliate searches for a product they enjoy, then promotes that product, and earns a piece of the profit from each sale they make—that is how they get tons of testimonials.

The course itself contains ripped-off videos from Youtube, which you can find for FREE. Whenever you have something in your mind that you might want to ask, Seth doesn’t reply to all the emails and questions his students are requesting for his help.

This experience all happened to me at the height of the Covid-19 outbreak last year. I decided to leave my job and look for other opportunities that matched my skill set. While browsing the internet, I came across Digital Marketing and discovered that there were several opportunities available. I was excited! I opened a new browser tab and searched for resources to help me learn Digital Marketing effectively, and that’s when I came across Engineered Truth.

I decided to keep scrolling. There is a website called Digital Career Blueprint, (website is https://indemandcareer.com/ )that is always associated with Seth Jared Hymes. There are conflicting opinions about Seth Jared Hymes and his website; some believe it is a publicity stunt to defraud people and that Seth is a scam. The majority of the reviews in the videos were positive comments from his former students. But I was wondering why Engineered Truth always comes up when I search for Seth Jared Hymes. Curiosity got the best of me, and I decided I needed to know the truth.

And as I explore and keep digging for the truth and get pissed off at what happened to my paid course, I avail from them I discover things and regret all the wasted money and time I invested on them and the course scam – Digital Marketing Careers Blueprint.



It states that students will have a job after following Seth Jared Hymes’ advice, which is the exact opposite of what happened to me, resulting in NO WORK after six months of following Seth’s advice. There was no assistance from Seth Jared Hymes, as they claimed in their advertisements when you took their course.

I am upset because I feel like I wasted my time and money. All because this fake “guru” (Seth Jared Hymes) wants to make money “training” people how to do something, he probably knows nothing about digital marketing. And on top of that, if he’s lying about something as simple as the webinar in his courses are live, which is not live but a recorded video instead, there’s no way you can trust anything he is saying. Creating a fake webinar is not only dishonest, but counterproductive, and non-sense. Not to mention, it’s about providing valuable skills and education, right? Like what Seth says in his videos, he provides value and help to people who want to learn digital marketing. What value are you providing if you’re lying to your customers? A relationship based on dishonesty – even with the best of intentions, isn’t going to last.

At the height of unemployment of this pandemic, especially last 2020, Seth took advantage of the situation when everyone wants to work from home. As Seth promised to be hired after the completion of the course, it turned out ZERO. No work, no job, no work from home.

Whenever I encounter some questions or ideas that I want a precise answer from an expert, as Seth claims he is, he doesn’t even bother to care at all; no one is answering me. Nobody answers from the team of Seth Jared Hymes.

I did not learn anything from the course that I couldn’t find on Youtube. A total waste of money. And the encouraging words that after they finished the course, I can get a job, I still did not get scheduled for interviews. The refund guarantee is again a lie and I am not the first one who experienced this. He will tell you that he wants you to succeed in your journey in digital marketing. However, what you have just watched is less than 30% of the entire course package. And then again, I pursued the courses he told me I needed to have a job in digital marketing and which he guaranteed me I could have one. And because I am eager to learn and establish my knowledge in digital marketing, I availed it. And sadly it’s just another lie from this fake guru.



Overall, this program is a complete rip-off, and you can get the same information for free elsewhere on the internet. And why would you go for a job when you can create a passive $10,000 per month business using internet marketing?

