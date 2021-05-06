Today, many companies are choosing to invest in storage units to improve their business. Storage units help increase storage options, improve organization, and enable bulk inventory purchases.

Many companies choose to pay higher rents to accommodate their growing business, but this is not always the best decision. Storage units have the means to provide secure storage space for all your business needs. After all, storage space is sure to save a fair amount of money for every small business!

If you find that your business is constantly running out of space or thinking about renting a larger office, you’ll want to read this. Today, we have discovered the ten most important benefits of investing in a storage unit.

Bulk purchase is possible

First, storage units in LA allow small businesses to buy inventory in bulk.

With room to store extensive inventories, businesses can take advantage of wholesale prices. In the long run, increasing volume can save a considerable amount of money to your business when buying merchandise.

Accessible all year round

Livelyt storage units are accessible all year round. This means that your company has access to storage units whenever you need them. For those near the storage unit, this makes daily or weekly trips incredibly easy to access.

Sale price is available

Many companies do not take advantage of inventory price reductions when purchasing inventory. Even if a company can afford these items, does the real problem arise from the lack of space to store this inventory? Storage units allow you to store unused merchandise until you need it. This will enable companies to take advantage of the selling price to buy large quantities of such inventory.

Safe and secure storage

Today, workplace theft is a crime that costs more than $ 50 billion annually to American businesses. It is not uncommon for large companies to run out of inventory at work. The storage unit enables secure storage of essential documents and merchandise. Each unit is monitored by surveillance cameras, security personnel, and individual locks and alarms. This ensures that you do not touch essential items while storing them in a safe environment.

Storage of seasonal products

Does your small business have inventory management problems?

Seasonal inventories are often displayed throughout the year rather than being stored carefully. This is inventory that does not need to be accessible throughout the year and is only required at certain times of the year. Storage units allow you to use or view only the inventory your business needs during the year. For companies that sell clothing, this may mean keeping winter inventory in storage units during the summer. This allows you to use your business’s expensive office space to view your most profitable inventory.

Available in various sizes

Today, self-storage units are available in several different sizes thanks to companies like Livelyt. There are storage lockers, big and small, that will help your business. This means that you can store even limited inventory and documents. You can increase or decrease the size of the storage unit at any time if you need to change the storage over time.

Helps organize your workspace

Do you feel that your workspace is too cluttered or overstocked?

From the customer’s point of view, a cluttered workspace can give a negative impression to the customer. Excess inventory can also cause customers to believe that your product is stagnant and unsold.

It’s always worth cleaning up your work environment to help make your business more attractive to your customers. Items that have yet served their purpose but are not currently in use can be stored in the storage unit.

Minimal management

Storage units require incredibly minimal management by business owners.

Once the size and storage requirements are determined, the contract is signed. Some choose monthly operations, while others select long-term contracts. Once the contract is signed, no further control is usually required. This makes investing in commercial storage units much easier and requires less maintenance.

Controlled temperature

Are there items that are sensitive to specific weather conditions?

The good news is that most storage facilities offer temperature-controlled storage units. This means that inventory sensitive to specific temperature conditions can be kept safe. This can be anything from pharmaceuticals to electrical equipment. Temperature control can also prevent sensitive items from freezing, rotting, and mold growth.

It’s an economical solution

It’s no wonder that as your business grows, you feel the need to upgrade to larger spaces. This allows you to increase inventory, storage space, and more space. However, as a business grows, this does not necessarily mean that the business can afford a larger rental property. The good news is that the extra space doesn’t have to mean finding a new place for your business to call.

Livelyt storage units are the perfect medium to provide additional space at a fraction of the cost. In fact, typical storage units are reported to rent for $ 1.21 per square foot.

The best solution to spacing problems: commercial storage unit

Today, it is not uncommon for small businesses to experience inventory spacing and management issues.

Consider that many distributors place the smallest order in stock. This can make it difficult for SMEs to adapt to that level of inventory.

As a company grows, many begin to look for a great place to meet these demands. Larger space can be a viable solution, but it can also be a costly and time-consuming pursuit.

For many companies, a more convenient and economical solution is to invest in an enterprise storage unit. Storage units of various sizes are an excellent medium for storing everything from inventory to documents.

