Are you in the market for extended warranty coverage for your vehicle? If so, you may want to consider Select Auto Protect. This Wilmington, Delaware-based company is a relatively new player in the extended warranty industry but has already received positive customer ratings. In this article, we’ll provide a brief overview of Select Auto Protect and its services.

Extended Warranty Protection Plan

Before knowing about the cost of an extended warranty coverage plan by Select Auto Protect, you must have a rough idea about the extended warranty itself. An extended warranty is a service contract offered by manufacturers or other dealers that can be opted after a vehicle’s factory warranty expires. There are a lot of companies offering extended warranty services.

One of the standout features of Select Auto Protect is its protection plan. If a covered part of your vehicle is damaged and cannot be repaired, Select Auto Protect will replace that specific part entirely. This guarantee provides peace of mind for drivers who want to protect their investment and avoid costly repair bills.

Extended Warranty Coverage Costs

The cost of an extended warranty plan from Select Auto Protect will vary depending on several factors. These include the parts covered, coverage period, vehicle model, location, level of protection plan, and deductible charges for each repair. A rough estimate of the cost of an extended warranty plan from Select Auto Protect ranges from $1,300 to $2,000. However, the company offers a price match guarantee, so you may be able to get a discount of $1,000 to $3,000 depending on the level of service plan you choose. The company offers three different levels of protection for its consumers named Select platinum plan, Select silver plan, and Select gold plan. Let’s get into a bit of detail about these coverage plans on how they work.

Extended Warranty Coverage Plans

Select Auto Protect offers a standard vehicle contract service that covers your vehicle for either three years/36,000 miles or five years/70,000 miles. The deductible charges for this standard vehicle contract per repair are $100. Additionally, the company offers three different levels of protection plans: Select Platinum Plan, Select Silver Plan, and Select Gold Plan. Let’s take a closer look at each of these plans:

Select Platinum Plan

This plan by Select Auto Protect is the most comprehensive level of protection. It covers the heating system, air-conditioning system, power train parts, turbo/supercharger, and fuel system. Essentially, this plan provides a bumper-to-bumper warranty.

Select Silver Plan

The Select Silver Plan is a basic level of protection compared to the power train warranty. It covers the engine transmission system, cooling system, drive axle, brake system, and electrical systems.

Select Gold Plan

This plan covers everything included in the Select Silver Plan, plus complimentary lockout assistance. The Select Gold Plan also covers the car steering system.

Select Auto Protect: In Short

If you’re in the market for extended warranty coverage for your vehicle, Select Auto Protect is worth considering. The company offers a protection plan, reasonable pricing, and three different levels of coverage. Depending on your needs and budget, you can choose a plan that works best for you. Overall, Select Auto Protect is a reliable and customer-focused extended warranty provider that aims to protect your investment and provide peace of mind while you’re on the road. If you are looking for more information, proceed to read Select Auto Protect company review right now.