Bollard is a well-known term in today’s life. They are used to ensure safety and security for both vehicular and foot traffic. Bollards are mainly used as traffic management and control tools. It is used in high-traffic areas to control and manage traffic.

If we define it in simple terms, then a bollard is a short, vertical, sturdy post that is installed to provide hindrance and prohibit outsiders from entering a certain building or area. With the advent of vehicle technology, the need to manage them on the roads also becomes a concern which gave birth to the concept of bollard installation along roadsides. They are also used for many other purposes as well.

Types of Bollards and their Uses

Bollards are available in different styles, designs, and materials because they are used for many different purposes. We see bollards placed all around us. They are along roadsides, outside parking lots, at storefronts, in driveways, and in many other locations. However, all of them are different from each other and serve different purposes. Let’s take a look at different types of bollards and how they are used in different places.

1. Removable Bollards

Removable bollards, as the name suggests, are the type of bollards that are used for removable purposes. They are not fixed in the ground and are somewhat removable. They are also not heavyweight but light in size. They can be easily removed and placed somewhere else when not in use.

They are very useful in the scenario where you want to authorize customized access only. These bollards are also known as flexible bollards as they allow the owner flexibility in selecting who to allow access to. They are mostly used on private properties. They are also used at places where you want to restrict unauthorized parking of vehicles.

2. Retractable Bollards

Retractable bollards are also known as automatic bollards. They function according to the need and requirements of the user. They retract out of the ground when you want to restrict the vehicles from entering a certain place and go down into the ground when not needed. They are operated with the help of a remote control or a button that is humanly operated. they are a very efficient option when it comes to controlling traffic as you can allow the vehicles you want and restrict those you do not want to enter. They are available in both electric and hydraulic models.

Retractable bollards are made of carbon steel or stainless steel. They are installed by excavating lower in the ground. They require regular maintenance.

3. Decorative Bollards

There are many types of bollards available that are used for decorative purposes. They are installed on the side walking areas and in front of the buildings as well. They are customizable and can be designed in different colors and materials according to customer requirements. They can be designed in a variety of different ways to match the surrounding architecture.

Decorative bollards are installed where you want an aesthetic appeal and security is not a concern. That is why they are made with lightweight material.

4. Construction Bollards

Bollards are also used as a warning sign for traffic. Construction bollards are an example. They are installed at the construction sites to warn the traffic. As these bollards have to be placed for a certain period of time therefore they are temporary in nature and not made of heavy material.

Decorative bollards are made of bright colors and reflective tape is placed on them. They also have a rubber base to stand firmly on the ground. They are placed close to each other to provide a visual barrier for the upcoming traffic.

Benefits of Bollards

Bollards are no doubt a very useful product when it comes to handling, controlling, and managing traffic. Some of the primary benefits of bollards are listed below for your better understanding of these useful tools.

· Protecting Components of the Building

One of the primary benefits of bollards is that they can be used to protect different building components that are more prone to damage. For example, some buildings secure electricity or gas meters placed outside with the help of bollards around them. Similarly, buildings with glass fronts protect the front from any kind of accidents by placing heavy steel bollards on the front.

· Protection of the Asset

These bollards are used to prevent any damage to the assets placed inside a building. For example, in a retail store, bollards are placed to protect refrigeration units, shelf elements, electronics, ATMs, etc. They are made of stainless steel or plastic.

Asset protection bollards are placed in the ground with anchor bolts. They are not very resistant to impact. The actual objective of these bollards is to warn the customers or personnel to keep a safe distance from the shelves, etc.

· Uses For Government Buildings

Security Bollards are also placed outside government buildings to protect the building from any outside or unauthorized access. Government buildings like offices, museums, monuments, etc are protected with the help of bollards. These bollards are used to allow access to authorized personnel only.

Bollards used at government buildings can range from heavy steel bollards to lighted decorative bollards. Heavy bollards are placed around sensitive buildings that are prone to terrorist attacks. Decorative lighted bollards could be placed to make the area well-lit at night time.

Final Comments

Bollards are a very useful tool to provide safety and security not only for vehicular traffic but for pedestrians as well. They are also helpful to increase the aesthetic beauty of a certain place or building. Another good point is that bollards are available in many different options to let the customers choose the bollard that best suits their needs.