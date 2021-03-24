Technology’s role is becoming increasingly important in different industry parallels, especially those in data science, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). That is why companies are not afraid of offering higher machine learning pay in India.

So, suppose you have the necessary know-how and can keep yourself up to date. In that case, you will continue to evolve as a machine learning engineer. It is particularly true if we consider that in India, a machine learning salary depends directly or indirectly on how well educated and updated you are.

If you’re looking for one of India’s best machine learning jobs, the salary package isn’t the only consideration. Career development, safety in employment, and credibility make a career attractive. Consider taking a machine learning course from renowned training platforms to distinguish yourself from the crowd.

Who is a Machine Learning Engineer?

A Machine Learning Engineer is an enthusiastic programmer who allows machines to understand and gain knowledge. Their key results include the establishment of programs that enable devices to take specific steps without explicit instructions. In addition to programming, Machine learning engineers are also responsible for customizing data sets to analyze, customize web experiences, define and forecast market needs.

The role of Machine Learning engineer

It undoubtedly says machine learning is the fastest growing area in computer science today. The role can be defined as a complex combination of data science and software engineering. Machine learning engineers’ role is to add the data to the data models identified by data scientists.

Machine Learning (ML) engineers often take care of scaling data science theoretical models to the production level models that manage large quantities of data in real-time. The ultimate aim is to create algorithms that allow machines to analyze the information they collect, identify patterns, allow profound insights, and make choices based on their findings.

Market demand

Gartner‘s latest report shows that AI will rise exponentially by 2020 to almost 2.3 million machine learning jobs. ML engineers are in high demand, and the salaries and benefits packages of machine-learning engineers reflect this. According to an Indeed report, machine learning engineering is the USA’s top job, which analyzes the mean pay and job development between 2015 and 2018.

The worldwide machine learning market is projected to rise to almost $4 billion in 2025 from $1.6 billion. It is the average cumulative growth rate over eight years of 49.7 percent. Therefore, you may assume that ML engineers’ competition will grow fiercer and provide the best remuneration packages on the job market.

Let’s know exactly how much do Machine Learning engineers make?

Where are you going to earn the most?

Machine Learning (ML) engineer salary would rely primarily on where you are located. When considering the effects of factors, including the high cost of living in cities such as New York and San Francisco, the experience and skills are always secondary.

It is also no surprise that these cities are also the most paid machine-learning engineers in the United States. They also have the highest demand for jobs related to artificial intelligence.

However, although you make far more than your colleagues, for example, in towns in the Midwest, you can also spend more on living in a big tech hub.

The four main factors which affect the Machine Learning salary in India are:

Company – The business for which you work would have a direct effect on your salary. Consider some of the best pay packages – TCS offers approximately Rs. 442,186 as a pay per year, according to Payscale. The Intel Corporation offers Rs. 1,520,000 per annum, according to Payscale . Experience – With higher experience, you can grasp more roadblocks and provide quick bug fixes. A blend of expertise and business can receive salaries and roles that help to make a mark. In India, the average amount of entry-level salary is Rs. 501,058. In India, the average mid-level ML engineer’s salary is Rs. 1,142,459. The average experienced ML salary in India is around Rs. 1,999,619 regular teaching. Location – Location will play a minor role in your expected salary in the coming years. However, even then, the location would also affect the salary you can demand and receive from a prospective employer. Bangalore’s Silicon Valley provides the highest payments, with machine learning in town earning about 21% more than its counterparts in the other cities. Chennai, the other Silicon Valley city, offers salaries 5 percent lower than the national average. Machine learning professionals can draw a salary of around 111,297 dollars, whereas, in the UK, the pay is around £50,296. Skill – The more valuable skills you possess, the more understanding that you have. The right skillset acts as a major criteria in deciding the salary for machine learning in India. Some skills get you a higher paycheque. So, try to invest in these skills.

Machine Learning – ₹706,169

Natural Language Processing (NLP) – ₹697,670

Deep Learning – ₹754,250

Computer Vision- ₹736,976

Python – ₹612,684

Tips to follow to be at the top of the salary range

As you might be noticing, starting salaries are already at the top of the technical pay. If you plan to make even more money, the first move is to focus on the market and gain relevant skills to improve your value.

Final thoughts

Machine learning is one of the most exciting and data analysis technologies that automate the analytical model’s construction. It focuses mainly on helping companies to increase the overall functioning, competitiveness, and decision-making process. Also, it opens vast career opportunities.

In the current global context, the potential for machine learning is infinite. In India, AI and ML’s job market developments are on a positive path with fresh and creative investments. Some of these already work in the leading technological cities or hubs.

Company professionals who add machine learning know-how through offline boot camps and online courses are also brought together to bridge the skills gap. There are plenty of ways to pick them up, whether you’re certified or self-taught.