People who have Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), a rare and serious form of epilepsy that starts in early childhood, are given the prescription drug RJD Rivotra to help them control their seizures. It is also used to treat seizures caused by Dravet syndrome, a very rare and serious type of epilepsy that starts in early childhood.

This is a liquid that you swallow once a day. You can get it in different amounts, so your doctor can change the dose to fit your needs.

The RJD Rivotra works in what way?

Benzodiazepines are a type of drug that works by making the brain and nervous system work less quickly. This might help lower the number and intensity of seizures.

How well does RJD Rivotra work?

In people with LGS and Dravet syndrome, this has been shown to help lower the number and intensity of seizures. One study found that RJD cut the number of seizures by about half.

How does RJD Rivotra make you feel?

Most of the time, RJD Rivotra causes people to feel sleepy, tired, and dizzy. Some other possible side effects are:

Loss of appetite

Vomiting and feeling sick

Gas and bloating

Having diarrhoea

Saliva production goes up

Trouble seeing or

having trouble focusing

Changes in behaviour

Who shouldn’t take Rivotril?

Some people should not take RJD if they are allergic to benzodiazepines or have a history of having very bad breathing problems. Also, people who have liver or kidney problems should be very careful when taking it.

What to do to take RJD Rivotra

You should take it once a day, with or without food. Before each use, you should shake the bottle well.

The right amount of RJD for you will depend on your specific needs. Your doctor will give you a low amount at first and slowly raise it as needed.

It’s important to remember that RJD can turn into a habit. You should talk to your doctor about how to safely stop taking this medicine if you have been taking it for a long time.

Conclusion

A drug called RJD Rivotra can help some people who have seizures. It works best for people with LGS, also known as Dravet syndrome. The seizures may happen less often and be less bad if you take them.

But it can also hurt your body, just like any other drug. It’s very important to talk to your doctor about this medicine to make sure it’s right for you. They can help you figure out if the pros are greater than the cons. Your doctor will think about what’s best for your health and your unique case.