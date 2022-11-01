Rich palms casino review

Now we will tell you about one of the gambling establishments in Australia using Real Time Gaming software. Rich palms is one of the most famous and popular platforms in Australia. Every active gambling player has probably heard about this platform. Rich palms started its activities relatively recently, only in 2020 the online gambling platform was launched where every Aussies can try their luck and enjoy gambling. The company shows concern for the safety of its customers, because it is under the administration of the foreign government of Curacao. This also indicates its reliability and honesty.

An important factor that primarily attracts new customers is the presence of a profitable bonus program. What bonuses are waiting for the new players? To begin with, each new player is offered a bonus of up to 250% on the first deposit. In addition, you can get cashback up to 100%. WOW! Great offer. The minimum deposit you have to make in order to qualify for these gifts from the company is only AUD 10. Agree that this is not much compared to the gifts the company offers. For other players who are not first time users of the platform, there are also various bonuses that increase the deposit and offer cashback. There are 5 rich palms casinos no deposit bonuses on the site. For example, every weekend you have a chance to get a bonus just by logging in. Don’t miss your chance to take advantage of the great offers from Rich palms casino. You can read more about the bonuses on the official Richpalms casino website.

When you go to the lobby of the casino platform, you will find an impressive list of games, among which each player can find a game of his own preference. Slots players, table game lovers, and avid poker players will all feel comfortable here. The site presents the following categories of games:

New;

Slots;

Tables;

Video Poker;

Specialty;

Progressives;

Live dealer.

You can easily navigate through the categories, it’s very simple and straightforward. Also, if you want to find a particular game, you can use the search function.

What else are the most frequent concerns of the platform’s users? Of course, the deposit methods, as well as the withdrawal of funds. The site has a variety of payment methods: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bank Wire. The minimum deposit to deposit your account varies from AUD10 to AUD25, depending on the type of game. Depositing your account is instant, which is very convenient for the players, because you do not have to wait for the deposit, you start playing almost immediately after sending the funds. For more information on how to manage your account, see the paragraphs below.

How do I sign up for Rich palms?

The first thing you need to do is create an account. It’s not hard at all, if you’re careful and follow the instructions we’ve prepared for you. Let’s do it!

Use the official link and go to the platform website. Use only verified sources, because the internet is full of scammers who make fraudulent sites, similar to the main casino website. Follow this link, so as not to lose your money; When you get to the site, look at the top right corner of the screen, there is an orange button with the inscription “Join now”. Click on it and you will be redirected to the registration form; In the window that will open, you will be asked for a username and password, and to enter your email. Be sure to remember this information, so as not to lose access to your account. Then you will need to click on the “Continue” button; At this step you need to provide some personal information: first name, last name, gender and date of birth. At the end of the step we click “Continue”; This is the last step. Here you need to enter your registration details as well as your cell phone number. You will also have to choose the currency you would like to deposit it in. Make sure you enter the data correctly, it is important for further use of your account. Check the boxes if you want to receive the latest casino news, and click “Complete”.

Congratulations! You have successfully registered your gaming account.

It’s important that all the details you enter are true, since this is the only way you can claim to keep your funds and the only way the casino can verify that you are indeed over 18. After all, by law only adult players are allowed to use the platform. Be careful, because if it turns out that you violate the rules for using the platform, your account can be blocked.

Navigating your game account

Every day a large number of new users arrive on the site, because online gambling is a popular and, at the same time, profitable way of spending time. Therefore, it is very important that the interface of the site should be intuitive, simple and user-frendly. Rich palms casino platform meets all these requirements. And you can see for yourself when you log in to your account or create a new one if you are a newcomer. Let’s take a closer look at what navigation buttons you will see on the site:

Cashier. Clicking on this button takes you to the section related to payment transactions and the balance of your game account;

Promotions. Clicking on this button, you’ll find out what gifts and bonuses the company has prepared for you;

Messages. Clicking on this button, you will learn all the latest news and offers the platform;

Chat. It is very convenient that the site has a hot button to contact the representatives of the platform, where you can ask any questions in Live;

Comp points. Click this button if you want to know the status of your comp points;

Refer a friend. There is a referral system on the site. And by inviting your friends. you can count on rewards from the company. To do so click on the Refer a friend button;

Contact us. In this section you can learn about the options for contacting us, and choose the best for you;

Terms and conditions. If you doubt the legality of your actions or you simply forget some points, you can refer to the section of the rules by clicking on “Terms and conditions”.

From what we have written above, we can conclude that the navigation of the site is absolutely simple and made with the focus that every new user seeing the site for the first time, would be able to use the platform without any problems.