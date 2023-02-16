Starting a business is not easy because, at the initial stage, you have limited resources and lots of challenges. As we live in the digital era, every business needs a digital face that allows customers to buy or visit online.

For the online presence, you need a website, and for the best website performance, the best web hosting service is the priority. Because if you do not choose the right hosting plan that is cheap and provides you best caching and optimization.

SeekaHost – The cheapest wordpress hosting in India, that offers the best features. Let us explain why SeekaHost is your best and low-cost hosting companion.

Why Do You Need Hosting For WordPress?

When you start your business, you launch your website on WordPress to grow and expand your business. You can initially launch a website without hosting, but when you need to grow your business to a successful level, you need a WordPress hosting service.

Because it will allow you to handle traffic, personalized themes, and apply different plugins, these make your website attractive, and users stay at your website. This improved website will eventually grow your business and turn your traffic into your customer.

SeekaHost The Low-Cost Solution To Web Hosting In India

Initially, it was a simple web host service, but the main aim was to support the small business holder’s website at the lowest price. SeekaHost India has all the best and top features at an affordable price that is much for small business holders using and trusting SeekaHost web hosting.

SEEKAHOST INDIA – SALIENT FEATURES:

Domain Registration

The Domain is the basic and main thing that shows your identity, which is why SeekaHost suggests you choose the Domain that complements your business. And allow you to select the Domain of your choice at the lowest rate with the following perks. Learn more about domain investing and how to earn

Domain forwarding

Privacy protection.

Free Email account by domain registration.

Domain theft protection.

Domain renewal means transfer from another registry to SeekaHost.

DNS management and reducing human error.

Cloning

It is the hottest feature of SeekaHost. You clone your WordPress website in no time with one click. And your new website with the name you choose will live online without any software and technical stuff.

Staging

Using the WordPress staging option, you can create a staging website to test and deploy changes at the backend without affecting the original content.

Backups

You can create a backup of a complete website or a single directory/database with one click. So you do not worry about losing any important data.

Push To Live

Selecting the customization options allows you to make your staging website live whole or partially. It gives you good control.

Free SSL Certificate

It is a basic need because an SSL certificate shows that your site is safe to the user Google. SeekaHost knows SSL certificate builds user trust and helps in SEO.

Users, Plugins & Themes

You can easily select, create and install any theme and plugin from the dashboard. And make your website attractive to visitors.

Maintenance Mode

If your website is under maintenance, you can turn on the maintenance mode to notify your visitor. So it helps the visitor to get in trouble.

Easy Interface

SeekaHost has unlimited features with the cheapest WordPress hosting plan, and its interface is easy to manage for both beginners and experts. Its user-friendly solution took your business to a success level.

99.9% Uptime Guarantee

Good hosting is the one that provides the best uptime. SeekaHost gives you a 99.9% Uptime Guarantee. Your website will never face downtime with its hosting. And this factor is important to consider because it gives a good visitor experience.

Best WordPress Hosting Packages in India

SeekaHost provides the best Indian WordPress hosting packages at the lowest price so you can run your online business without worry. Here is the list of different packages. You easily choose the one that fits your business with the best features and 24/7 professional team support. See their other website hosting charges as well.

BASIC WordPress hosting package features include Pricing – ₹49/month (3 Years)

1 Website

10GB SSD Disk Space

20GB Data Transfer

2 Email Accounts

1 FTP Account

help_outline

Free Website Migration

2 Databases

1 Click WordPress Login

WordPress Acceleration

Inodes Up to 2,00,000

1 Click Install

Free Backups

cPanel Account

DDoS Protection

SSL Certificate

PHPMyAdmin

Priority Ticket Support

Malware Scanning & Removal

99.9% Uptime

Auto Setup

Standard WordPress Hosting Package features with Pricing – ₹119 Per Month (3 Years)

5 Websites

Inodes up to 150000

15 GB SSD Disk Space

Unmetered Data Transfer

15 Email Accounts0 Databases

2 FTP Account

WordPress Staging

WordPress Cloning

Premium WordPress Hosting Package with Pricing – ₹ 199/ Per Month (3 Years)

Free Domain(Annual)

Backup Manager

15 Websites

100GB Data Transfer

30 Email Accounts

100GB SSD Disk Space

Inodes Up to 750000

30 Databases

10 FTP Account

5 Website Migration

Extreme WordPress Hosting Package with Pricing – ₹ 849 Per Month (3 Years)

Unlimited Websites

10 Website Migration

100 SSD Disk Space

Inodes Up to 1200000

Unlimited Data Transfer

unlimited FTP Account

10 Website Migration

Unlimited Email Accounts

Unlimited Databases

Conclusion

SeekaHost WordPress hosting is the best solution if you search for low-cost WordPress hosting plans. These cost-effective WordPress hosting plans cover all the top features you need to grow your new startup or business.

The unlimited features of the SeekaHost made it the top and recommended managed WordPress website hosting in INDIA. It does not have any restrictions. You can easily manage your WordPress files with FTP, Files Manager, or Via File Manager wp plugin. And also give you enough space to go live with a user-friendly interface.

In the plan mentioned above, choose the one that suits you the most, and the SeekaHost Professional team will support you throughout the journey by guiding and solving all technical issues at the right time. You can contact Gowdham Subramaniam, who heads the operations of SeekaHost India.