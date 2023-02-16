Starting a business is not easy because, at the initial stage, you have limited resources and lots of challenges. As we live in the digital era, every business needs a digital face that allows customers to buy or visit online.
For the online presence, you need a website, and for the best website performance, the best web hosting service is the priority. Because if you do not choose the right hosting plan that is cheap and provides you best caching and optimization.
SeekaHost – The cheapest wordpress hosting in India, that offers the best features. Let us explain why SeekaHost is your best and low-cost hosting companion.
Why Do You Need Hosting For WordPress?
When you start your business, you launch your website on WordPress to grow and expand your business. You can initially launch a website without hosting, but when you need to grow your business to a successful level, you need a WordPress hosting service.
Because it will allow you to handle traffic, personalized themes, and apply different plugins, these make your website attractive, and users stay at your website. This improved website will eventually grow your business and turn your traffic into your customer.
SeekaHost The Low-Cost Solution To Web Hosting In India
Initially, it was a simple web host service, but the main aim was to support the small business holder’s website at the lowest price. SeekaHost India has all the best and top features at an affordable price that is much for small business holders using and trusting SeekaHost web hosting.
SEEKAHOST INDIA – SALIENT FEATURES:
Domain Registration
The Domain is the basic and main thing that shows your identity, which is why SeekaHost suggests you choose the Domain that complements your business. And allow you to select the Domain of your choice at the lowest rate with the following perks. Learn more about domain investing and how to earn
- Domain forwarding
- Privacy protection.
- Free Email account by domain registration.
- Domain theft protection.
- Domain renewal means transfer from another registry to SeekaHost.
- DNS management and reducing human error.
Cloning
It is the hottest feature of SeekaHost. You clone your WordPress website in no time with one click. And your new website with the name you choose will live online without any software and technical stuff.
Staging
Using the WordPress staging option, you can create a staging website to test and deploy changes at the backend without affecting the original content.
Backups
You can create a backup of a complete website or a single directory/database with one click. So you do not worry about losing any important data.
Push To Live
Selecting the customization options allows you to make your staging website live whole or partially. It gives you good control.
Free SSL Certificate
It is a basic need because an SSL certificate shows that your site is safe to the user Google. SeekaHost knows SSL certificate builds user trust and helps in SEO.
Users, Plugins & Themes
You can easily select, create and install any theme and plugin from the dashboard. And make your website attractive to visitors.
Maintenance Mode
If your website is under maintenance, you can turn on the maintenance mode to notify your visitor. So it helps the visitor to get in trouble.
Easy Interface
SeekaHost has unlimited features with the cheapest WordPress hosting plan, and its interface is easy to manage for both beginners and experts. Its user-friendly solution took your business to a success level.
99.9% Uptime Guarantee
Good hosting is the one that provides the best uptime. SeekaHost gives you a 99.9% Uptime Guarantee. Your website will never face downtime with its hosting. And this factor is important to consider because it gives a good visitor experience.
Best WordPress Hosting Packages in India
SeekaHost provides the best Indian WordPress hosting packages at the lowest price so you can run your online business without worry. Here is the list of different packages. You easily choose the one that fits your business with the best features and 24/7 professional team support. See their other website hosting charges as well.
BASIC WordPress hosting package features include Pricing – ₹49/month (3 Years)
- 1 Website
- 10GB SSD Disk Space
- 20GB Data Transfer
- 2 Email Accounts
- 1 FTP Account
- Free Website Migration
- 2 Databases
- 1 Click WordPress Login
- WordPress Acceleration
- Inodes Up to 2,00,000
- 1 Click Install
- Free Backups
- cPanel Account
- DDoS Protection
- SSL Certificate
- PHPMyAdmin
- Priority Ticket Support
- Malware Scanning & Removal
- 99.9% Uptime
- Auto Setup
Standard WordPress Hosting Package features with Pricing – ₹119 Per Month (3 Years)
- 5 Websites
- Inodes up to 150000
- 15 GB SSD Disk Space
- Unmetered Data Transfer
- 15 Email Accounts0 Databases
- 2 FTP Account
- WordPress Staging
- WordPress Cloning
Premium WordPress Hosting Package with Pricing – ₹ 199/ Per Month (3 Years)
- Free Domain(Annual)
- Backup Manager
- 15 Websites
- 100GB Data Transfer
- 30 Email Accounts
- 100GB SSD Disk Space
- Inodes Up to 750000
- 30 Databases
- 10 FTP Account
- 5 Website Migration
Extreme WordPress Hosting Package with Pricing – ₹ 849 Per Month (3 Years)
- Unlimited Websites
- 10 Website Migration
- 100 SSD Disk Space
- Inodes Up to 1200000
- Unlimited Data Transfer
- unlimited FTP Account
- 10 Website Migration
- Unlimited Email Accounts
- Unlimited Databases
Conclusion
SeekaHost WordPress hosting is the best solution if you search for low-cost WordPress hosting plans. These cost-effective WordPress hosting plans cover all the top features you need to grow your new startup or business.
The unlimited features of the SeekaHost made it the top and recommended managed WordPress website hosting in INDIA. It does not have any restrictions. You can easily manage your WordPress files with FTP, Files Manager, or Via File Manager wp plugin. And also give you enough space to go live with a user-friendly interface.
In the plan mentioned above, choose the one that suits you the most, and the SeekaHost Professional team will support you throughout the journey by guiding and solving all technical issues at the right time. You can contact Gowdham Subramaniam, who heads the operations of SeekaHost India.
