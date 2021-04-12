Why would you even need data recovery software? Well, without one, you will not be able to access your deleted and lost files or documents. A good piece of data recovery software can help you work through the recovery process in a much easier manner. The question is how to find a data recovery tool that meets your needs best. Lucky you, we have one recommendation – iBoysoft Data Recovery Software. Find out what it can do for you and how can data recovery work the magic.

iBoysoft Data Recovery Software

iBoysoft Data Recovery Software is perfect software to recover lost or deleted files on both Mac and Windows operating systems. Plus, this amazing recovery tool is very user-friendly and reliable. You do not need to be a computer expert in using this powerful recovery tool. All you need is to download and run it.

This amazing recovery software also has a powerful scanning engine that easily locates your deleted and lost files. This engine is designed to scan the hard drive (or any other disk) on which the files are kept. If you want to recover all files, then you can follow the on-screen instructions. You will be shown a list of files found on the drive. You can choose which files you want to recover.

The advantages of using an iBoysoft data recovery tool are numerous. One is its ability to perform a deep scan of the drive. A deep scan is an essential feature that enables you to retrieve files that could no longer be accessed. You could also get the chance to recover files even if you have protected your drive from BitLocker in case you are using a Windows device. One more advantage of using iBoysoft Data Recovery is the user-friendliness of its interface, so you won’t need any technical skills to work it out.

Another great feature of iBoysoft Data recovery Software is its capability. It’s compatible, secure, and amazingly fast. Even the deepest of deletions could still be read out by this data recovery tool. You only need to point and click your mouse to initiate a complete scan of your computer’s hard drive. For deleted files and suspicious files found, you will get the opportunity to view and preview the results of the scanning result, so you’ll be able to make the necessary decision on what to do next.

Features:

Compatible with many operating systems, even the latest one.

Data recovery from formatted, RAW, inaccessible, corrupted, lost or deleted partition.

Recover lost data from unreadable, uncountable, corrupted drive,

Recover data from multiple storage media.

Safe and fast.

Take away

iBoysoft is so reliable that even professional data retrieval experts acknowledge it as an effective way to recover your most precious files. And because it’s been designed two versions to work well with both Mac OS and Windows OS, each user gets a choice.

Now that you know how can iBoysoft help you? If you have tried and failed to recover the data, this might be the method. It can recover files that you have accidentally deleted and recover data that may have been lost.