About Red Bull

Red Bull is a leading brand of energy drinks and is sold in Ireland by Richmond Marketing. With 38%, Red Bull has the highest market share among energy drinks as of 2019. Since its launch in 1987, more than 82 billion cans of Red Bull have been sold worldwide, including 7.9 billion in 2020.

Austrian entrepreneur Dietrich Mateschitz was inspired by an existing energy drink, Krating Daeng, which was introduced in 1976 in Thailand by Chaleo Yoovidhya. He modified the ingredients to suit the tastes of Westerners, and in partnership with Chaleo, founded Red Bull GmbH in 1984 in Fuschl am See, Salzburg. In Thai, daeng means red, and a krating (known in English as a gaur or Indian bison) is a large species of wild bovine native to the Indian subcontinent. Yoovidhya’s heirs own majority stakes in both brands, and they both use the same red bull on yellow sun logo while continuing to market the separate drinks to the respective Thai and Western markets.

Red Bull Vending Machines

As many popular drinks Red Bull is sold not only in retail shops but also via Vending Machines. A good example of this successful innovative sales channel is the company Vending-Machines.ie

This organization based in Ireland is considered as one of the leading vending operators in the country. They have been appointed by Red Bull Ireland to look after large part of their vending services nationwide.

Vending Machines can allow multiple products variants within the same system, giving the option to the customers of a wide range of selections.

Red Bull was originally available only in a single nondescript flavour sold in a tall and slim blue-silver can, called Red Bull Energy Drink, numerous variants of the drink were added over the course of time.

Ideal Locations for a Red Bull Vending Machine

Construction Sites: In a progressive country, there is always new construction going on. It could be a building, a road or something else. This means there are construction workers who work on one shift of 8 hours up to 3 shifts of 24 hours. They start early and always finish late. Red Bull Vending Machines has proven to be an ideal source of energy to keep workers energised all day.

Education: Red Bull is the world leading brand chosen by the younger generation. Red Bull vending machines are extremely popular in universities and different educational institutions.

Transport and Logistics: Vending-Machines.ie has installed several machines in logistic transport companies, curriers, and parcel deliveries organizations. Workers can grab a can of Red Bull when arriving to the depot while their van or truck is getting loaded is always handy to have a vending machine available to get an energy drink.

Fitness: Of course, we can’t leave aside this industry in which Red Bull is considered as the leading brand for athletes from all over the world. Vending Machines in gyms, and dance studios are a great success story.

Red Bull gives you wings

The company’s English slogan is “Red Bull gives you wings”. Rather than following a traditional marketing approach, Red Bull has generated awareness and created a “brand myth” through proprietary extreme sport event series such as Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Red Bull Air Race, Red Bull Crashed Ice and standout stunts such as the Stratos space diving project.

Last Thoughts

Vending Machines have been always considered as an exceptional sales channel for many brands. For more than 100 years vending machines have been delivering snacks and drinks all over the world. Successful operators like Vending-Machines.ie in Ireland, have proven that offering outstanding service, customer centricity and worldwide leading high-quality products like Red Bull are the perfect combination for a successful business story. If you are an entrepreneur looking to start your own vending journey, we would highly recommend you to contact this great organization.