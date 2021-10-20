As we get older and busier, the routine of making the bed every morning starts to falter. You might be rushing to work or trying to rally the kids to school in the morning. Life gets chaotic, and making bed gets pushed to the bottom of your to-do list. After all, you’re just going to unmake it again tonight – right?

There are actually a surprising number of benefits to making your bed every day. Here are just a few.

Start your day off right

Making your bed in the morning is the best way to start your morning. It signals that the time for sleep is over, and the day has begun. It will make your bed look warm and inviting. If you have invested in throw cushions and luxe throws, you better get the most out of them.

Your entire space feels tidier

Your bedroom will feel clean, inviting, and much calmer. There is nothing worse than coming home after a long workday to a messy room. You could pair your neatly made bed with some bespoke fitted wardrobes to keep your entire bedroom tidy. Say goodbye to the floordrobe and tousled sheets, and hello to organization.

Adopt better habits

If you can master the art of making your bed in the morning, you can build more healthy morning habits. After you have made your bed, you could do a morning workout and make yourself a healthy breakfast. If you do these things every single day, you will feel more productive and on top of your life. All it takes is a few small acts day in and day out.

Better productivity

There has been a lot of research into morning habits and productivity. As it turns out, people who make their bed every morning are likely to be more productive at work. If you can spend time making your bed every morning, you are likely to be on top of other little tasks as well. You probably have a better sense of wellbeing and self-awareness. Making your bed every single morning indicates that you like an organized and tidy space. The organization is the key to productivity.

You might sleep better

You need to sleep in a calming space. Many people decorate their bedrooms with pastel colours to exude a sense of peace and relaxation. With such hectic lives, many people struggle to establish a strong sleeping pattern at the best of times. You could try making your bed in the morning so you can get into a crisp warm bed in the evening. You can avoid the sense of dread you get at needing to tidy the bedroom before you can go to sleep. Cosy up under the covers and drift off into a dreamy sleep.

Make your bed every morning to get the most out of the day ahead.