Investing in high-quality designer rugs means you will have a long-lasting rug, but it will still need to be properly cleaned and maintained to keep them looking good for years.

Rugs absorb dust particles easily and the longer you wait to clean them, the more dust is absorbed. Your rugs will continue to get dirtier over time, which can lead to a shorter lifespan as well as negatively impacting the hygiene of your home, which are just some of the reasons you should clean your rug regularly.

Prolong the life of your rugs

When you invest in a beautiful designer rug, you want it to last as long as possible.

A buildup of dust and dirt particles left to sit on your rug can cause your rug to deteriorate over time, as it will begin to damage the fibres. The breakdown of fibres will begin to give your rug a frayed appearance and will ruin the overall structure of the rug.

Some types of designer rugs can lose their softness over time as they are walked on or become dirty. Proper and regular cleaning can help ensure your rugs continue feeling soft underfoot for longer.

Dirty rugs also lose their colour vibrancy and will eventually look less luxurious. Keeping it clean will prevent this from happening and ensure your rugs look as beautiful as when you first purchased them.

Prevent build-up of dust and allergens

Rugs can act as traps for dust, dirt, crumbs and hair, and these particles will begin to attract bacteria if left to build up.

Bacteria build-up on your rug can result in an unhealthy home environment. Dust and debris get spread throughout the home, as every time the rug is walked on the dust can be disturbed and dispersed back into the air.

Plush rugs feel great underfoot, however, the soft fibres can be very susceptible to holding dust and allergens, so you may need to vacuum these types of rugs more regularly.

Microscopic dust mites are attracted to dirt areas in your home and will thrive in dirty rugs. They add pollutants in your home that can get kicked into the air when you walk on your rug.

Rugs can also attract mould if not cleaned properly, especially if you live in humid areas. Regular cleaning removes mould spores before they take hold and start to spread.

While regular vacuuming can help, a proper cleaning from a professional is recommended at least once a year.

Easier to maintain

The more regularly you clean your rug, the easier it will be to maintain its cleanliness and appearance.

Liquids and foods spilt on your rug can result in stains, if not cleaned immediately, the stain can set, which can break down the fibres and damage your rug.

Red wine, pet stains, dirt and coffee stains can be very difficult to remove, and more so the longer they are left. Having them cleaned professionally straight away will improve the chances of being able to fully remove the stains and get your rug back to looking good as new.

The more stains your rugs accrue, the less appealing your rug will look. Cleaning them regularly will help prevent stain buildup and permanent marking on your rug.

If you keep your rug clean, it will be much easier to maintain and you will likely just need to regularly vacuum it to keep it in good condition.

Improve the overall appearance of the room

Designer rugs are often used to help tie a space together, adding to the overall style of a room, however, if your rug is left to gather dust and debris, this can ruin the appearance of the rug, as well as the surrounding space.

Even if the rest of the room is clean and tidy, a rug can often be the first thing people notice when they walk into a room and if it’s dirty, you don’t want it to draw attention.

Clean flooring can instantly make the whole space look cleaner and will keep your home feeling nice and fresh.