Many people today want to acquire new skills, while others want to improve the skills they already have. Whichever one you want to do, an online learning platform will be great for you. There are so many online learning platforms that are available today, and this makes it difficult to know the right one to choose. In this article, we will be talking about Skillshare and the different reasons why you need to choose it over other online learning platforms in 2021. Let us first explain what Skillshare is and how it works.

Skillshare Short Review?

Skillshare ranks among the top online learning platforms for those that desire to acquire new skills as well as people who wish to improve the skills that they have already acquired. It offers only 25 courses when it was launched in the year 2012. But since then, Skillshare has continued to grow, and now have so many classes in a variety of niches.

The members of Skillshare are eligible to attend classes after subscribing monthly. They still make several free classes available to their active members. You should know that Skillshare does not offer accredited courses, and this means that after completing your course, you will not receive any certificate. But, be rest assured that you will receive something even greater, and that is real-life skills that you can make use of.

Skillshare is not just like traditional education. They have a primary goal of giving their students quality information and ensure that the students deliver practical assignments, as well as apply the new skills that they have learned in real-life situations.

How Skillshare works

The classes of Skillshare are actionable, real, and are designed in a way that students can apply the skills they learn in real life. The classes focus on entrepreneurial and in-demand creative skills, including topics like writing, freelancing, productivity, design, photography, illustration, and lots more.

Skillshare grants their students the opportunity to watch classes whenever they wish, create projects that will help them put what they have learned into practice, and also interact with other members from all over the world. There are three main pillars of t Skillshare’s teaching strategies, and they are:

Digestible & focused Project-based Human, personal, and honest.

One good thing about their classes is that they are short and would not take your whole time. Most of the classes last for 30 minutes and some last for up to 1 hour. Skillshare breaks their 30-minute courses into different parts, and this means that you can watch a little when you are free, and watch the rest later in the day. But, it is mostly advisable that you devote time each day to learning.

Live Sessions

Live Sessions were introduced by Skillshare in 2020. With this new method, students can grow, explore, learn, and connect with a vast creative community. Every single session usually lasts for 30 minutes or 1 hour. If you eventually join, you will have the privilege to work together with teachers and also learn new techniques and skills. You can ask questions and you will receive exclusive answers.

Premium members are eligible for the live sessions, but you should know that there is limited space. So, the best thing for you to do is to make an advance check of the impending schedule.

How Skillshare Live Session works

Just check the course you chose and click on the “Remind-me” button. You will notice that the status of the class has become “Subscribe”.

Next, you will be notified to join 15 minutes before the Live Session will start.

There is an open space for just 300people. So, you should sign up very early before it is filled up.

You can make use of chat ask questions and participate.

You may decide to turn on your camera if you wish.

The Zoom meeting platform is used to host the whole live sessions.

Live sessions are handled only by a few chosen teachers. This makes the whole class superlative.

In summary, learning through Live Sessions is simply excellent.

As we have said earlier, there are several online learning platforms that you can come across, but we are going to compare Skillshare with them for you to see why you should choose this platform over other online learning platforms.

The pros of Skillshare VS other platforms

Skillshare Vs Udemy

Although most of the contents are for premium subscribers, Skillshare provides their students with some free courses. Even if you want to subscribe, you will not have to pay much. All you just have to do is to pay a monthly fee of $8.25. This is what makes it more preferable to Udemy because you will have to pay about $10 to $15 for a single course. So you can see that Skillshare will offer you quality training for just $8.25 per month, compared to the $10 to $15 that you will pay at Udemy per course. Full comparison of Skillshare And Udemy Can Be Found At IMHO Reviews.

Skillshare Vs Linkedin Learning

Skillshare – They offer several courses for their students and premium members have access to learning offline. Another advantage of learning with Skillshare is that you will watch your whole course without the interference of ads. If you are looking for craft-based and creative topics, as well as different courses, then Skillshare is best for you.

Linkedin – Linkedin is more expensive compared to Skillshare where you will just pay about $8.25 per month. But Linkedin offers their course at $29.99 per month. Another thing is that Linkedin is cannot help people like creatives or entrepreneurs. This gives Skillshare an upper edge compared to Linkedin.

Skillshare Vs YouTube

The lessons that are offered in Skillshare classes are connected. But, YouTube offers independent and shorter videos. In Skillshare, the lessons seamlessly flow together and a teacher can spend hours on just one topic to make you get full knowledge. But, YouTube focuses more on shorter and individual videos.

Skillshare Vs Masterclass

There are so many courses that Skillshare offers. If you want to compare the number of courses you receive for the amount you pay, then Skillshare will emerge as the winner. This is because they cover so many subjects that Masterclass has not even begun to offer. Some examples of the subjects include crafts, nutrition, improvement of mental health, alternative medicines, and crafts.

Skillshare Vs Coursera

Another reason why you need to choose Skillshare over other online learning platforms is that their pricing is direct and easily understood. They have a particular fee which you can pay monthly or yearly if you wish. But for Coursera, there are a variety of subscriptions, and this can make it confusing for a lot of users to know the precise price of a particular course.

Secondly, some courses in Coursera require that you have prior knowledge because of how the material of the course is. But, Skillshare is beginner-friendly. You can learn a new skill without even having any knowledge of it before.

Conclusion

With what we have talked about in this article, you can see so many reasons why Skillshare should be your first choice when it comes to choosing an online learning platform.