In the field of medical technology, “state-of-the-art” is a constantly evolving goal, and recent technical developments in genomics and molecular sciences have opened new vistas for Molecular Epidemiology studies to enhance awareness about the genetic and environmental components of cancer initiation, progression, and development.

Proton therapy is a form of radiation therapy that is also known as proton beam therapy. It treats cancer with protons rather than x-rays. A positively charged particle is referred to as a proton. Protons have high energy and can kill cancer cells. Proton therapy can be used by doctors on its own. They can also use it in conjunction with x-ray radiation, surgery, chemotherapy, and/or immunotherapy.

Proton therapy, including x-ray radiation, is a form of external beam radiation therapy. It uses a computer outside the body to transmit radiation through the skin in a painless manner.

Proton Treatment Centre concentrates on organ-specific cancer management. Oncologists may use proton beam therapy as an advanced radiation treatment alternative. Since the radiation is aimed directly at the tumor, there is no damage to the surrounding tissues, the treatment is very accurate.

Every year over six lakh people in India die of cancer, with more than half of them being between the ages of 30 and 70. Today, proton therapy is used to treat a wide range of cancers, and it is most effective when other treatment options are limited or conventional radiotherapy is dangerous to the patients.

Proton Beam Therapy is one of the world’s most advanced types of radiation therapy. It treats cancer with a high-energy proton beam. It’s a form of particle therapy that’ll change the way cancer is treated forever. Unlike every other radiation therapy, it allows for targeted treatment and intensification.

How does proton therapy work?

Protons are accelerated in a synchrotron or cyclotron machine. The protons’ high speed generates a lot of energy. The protons are propelled to the desired depth in the body by this force. The protons then deliver the tumor’s intended radiation dose. There is less radiation dose outside of the tumor with proton therapy.

There is less radiation dose outside of the tumor with proton therapy. X-rays continue to provide radiation doses as they leave a person’s body in traditional radiation therapy. This suggests that radiation destroys healthy tissues in the vicinity, potentially causing side effects.

Proton therapy is predicted to be the next big thing in medical research in the future. The advanced mode of treatment is deserving of all the attention it receives because it is the product of extensive testing and analysis by a large number of researchers and doctors from around the world. Robert Wilson first proposed the concept of proton therapy in 1946. The treatment was put on hold until the early 1950s when some clinics dared to try it on some brain cancer patients and people with eye abnormalities. It employs cyclotron technology to precisely target the affected area, causing maximum damage and destruction while causing no harm to the surrounding tissues.

Proton therapy cost

The cost of proton therapy can vary from hospital to hospital depending on the medical facility. The cost of a Proton Therapy kit normally covers all of the patient’s pre-and post-surgery expenses. Hospitalization, surgery, nursing, medications, and anesthesia are normally included in the medical bill. Proton Therapy costs can rise if the patient remains in the hospital longer than expected due to a delayed recovery, a new diagnosis, or complications after surgery.

The success rate of proton therapy is highly dependent on the facility where the patient chooses to receive care. This is because many hospitals charge a large fee for a procedure but cut corners on the care provided due to a lack of facilities. However, several hospitals are well-known around the world for providing uncompromised medical care.

