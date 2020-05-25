In this digitally overwhelmed world, where everything is online and easily accessible, one thing which matters a lot for the smooth run of this digital world is the Internet speed which your service providers claim and boast to be as high as the speed of light but in reality, it would be as slow as a sloth.

We recommend that you keep a regular check on your Internet status and speed. We bring you the list of best internet speed test tools that can help you know about the actual speed your internet service provider is providing you at any time of the day. Here’s also how you can check if a website is down.

Listed below are the top 10 most trustworthy internet speed test tools –

As the name suggests it is one of the most trusted and accurate internet speed test providers around the globe. Ookla offers a free internet speed test which is a single click that shows the download speed, the upload speed, and the ping for your connection.

It also allows users to choose the desired test server anywhere in the world.

Ookla being a non-internet service provider gives the unbiased internet speed test result as it doesn’t have any conflict of interest with anyone. It also provides apps for each device be it on the web, iOS, macOS, Android, Windows, or Apple TV.

SpeedSmart also offers a one-click internet speed test that provides information about the ping, download speed, and the upload speed of your connection with the help of the IP location you are in. One thing which makes SpeedSmart better than other tools and provides the desired accuracy is the fact that it works on the HTML5 instead of Flash or Java.

It also has a result history option which enables its users to keep a check on the fast speeds in the long run. It also provides apps for iOS and Android so that users can use its speed test on the desired device.

An internet speed checker from the most trusted source on the web “Google” is another one in the list to check out for. Don’t go by its name, Google fiber speed test can not only be used for fiber optics connection but also for fast cable lines, and 4g and 5g networks.

With no ads on the site, it has a very simple and clean user interface that offers users to perform speed tests easily by just pressing the play button. It shows the upload and the download speed of the connection.

The site run by the global leader of the OTT platform “Netflix” provides information about the download speed, upload speed, and the latency of the connection to its users.

It is as easy to use to open a site on the web. As soon as you open the site, it shows you the information about the test without even clicking a single button.

As it was made by Netflix for its users to know if their connection is compatible to handle Netflix’s content it shows the speed similar to the other speed test providers.

Working on HTML5 SpeedOf.me provides the users with accurate information related to the download speed, upload speed, and the latency of the connection by using the IP location of the user.

It shows the speeds with the help of a colorful graph which also provides the comparison of speed in the testing time frame.

You can also choose to test the connection several times at different time intervals and compare them with each other with the help of the history tab. However, the design of the site is a little complex.

The largest internet service provider in the US has its own speed test analyzer for its users. It offers a free speed test that shows the download and the upload speed of the connection. However, It is only authorized for the users of the US as of now, which restricts its popularity around the globe. Also, it being the service provider may be partial with its results so the users must also check the speed with other internet speed testers, so that there won’t be any margin of fraudulence involved.

AT&T provides speed tests in the most unique way, as it shows the result in the speedometer showing the download, the upload speed and with that, it also calculates the download time for the MP3 and Video clip and the upload time for an email attachment and a photo from the gallery. However, it is also a very accurate tool to use.

It is another one-click result-oriented tool that gives information about the download speed, upload speed, and latency using the IP location of the user. It gives accurate results about the speeds and the latency. It also has the option to choose your own server to check the results according to that IP location. The service is simple and easy to use.

It is another site based on HTML5 and is very accurate and easy to use. Users can access this site from any device be it mobile phone or laptop. It provides information regarding the download speed, upload speed and the ping of the user’s connection. With this tool, you can also change the IP location and find the desired information for that location.

It’s a simple to use tool with a one-click result-oriented mechanism. The site is very clean with no ads on the page. However, the tool is limited to the information about the download and the upload speed.

Also, it takes a longer time to show results than the sites discussed above.

So, these are the top 10 most accurate and trustworthy tools for testing your internet speed. You can use any of the above sites or tools to check the internet speed and know if your ISP is making a fool of you or is genuinely providing you with the speed they offered.