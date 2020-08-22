Students are encouraged to study at home these days, and they are turning to technology to gain the upper hand because of that. If your goal is to become one of the top students in your class, you’re going to need all the tools necessary to strive farther than the rest. One online tool, in particular, offers great services for free is PDFBear.

As technology keeps on developing, the government is figuring out more ways to educate the kids. Because as one wise man previously said, ‘The kids are the way for a better future.’ However, to strive from this technological backlash, online tools are developed to ease the workload, and this is a quick start guide for PDFBear’s PDF to Word converter.

An Online Tool For PDF To Word Conversions

There are indeed many tools out there that can aid students to convert PDF documents into a Word file. However, the one that stands at the top in terms of security and services offered is PDFBear, especially its PDF to Word converter tool. This online tool makes editing your documents smooth and easy, with only a few clicks to render the finished output.

The Conversion Process

Before anything else, users must know how to use and completely utilize PDFBear’s online tool. Primarily, you have to upload or import the required file in the ‘Select Documents’ portion of the converter. Then, PDFBear immediately uses a single slide-and-drop to select any text or photocopied sections of the document.

After choosing your file, click the convert icon to start the operation. Then, PDFBear will prepare the file, and you’ll be able to access your document in no time. Users shouldn’t worry about the document once it is imported. Apart from the file being protected, the server automatically deletes all uploaded data after one hour. The server is SSL-encrypted as well.

Other Services That PDFBear Offers

Besides converting PDF documents into a Word file, there are many more services that PDFBear offers. As users can convert PDF documents into a Word file, they can also do it in vice versa. Moreover, users can compress, merge, split, or completely edit any PDF document to cater to all their needs in terms of PDF modification.

Support For Multiple Devices

Compared to standalone PDF modification tools in the market, converting PDF documents online with PDFBear provides a universal service. With that in mind, users would only need a laptop, desktop, or a mobile device to access all of PDFBear’s functions. This means that you don’t have to download a software or application that would take up your digital space. It’s important to keep this in mind whenever you’re traveling and need a quick fix for your PDF documents on the go. Using a browser-based converter tool is convenient, accessible, and efficient.

It’s Free And You Can Get More

The PDFBear free edition offers users with basic features for conversion. Nonetheless, you may want to consider PDFBear’s PRO membership subscription if you want a more feature-rich conversion function. Users should be offered more professional advantages and benefits with PDFBear PRO.

For a small price to pay, users can use every feature PDFBear has. The PDFBear PRO membership features may be applied to users for just US$ 99.99 a year. Moreover, you may still pick the monthly package, which will cost you about 9.99 dollars a month. In other terms, it’s like spending a few cents every day to have the best that PDFBear has to offer.

PDFBear simplifies the process of converting

Throughout the digital era in which we reside, particularly as workers and students are encouraged to work and learn at home, there is no question that technology is where we are turning. Every day we use and send many files to our teachers in school so it only makes sense to look for tools that can aid you. Thanks to PDFBear’s PDF to Word tool, exporting files is as simple as it gets.

You can quickly modify the content you placed into a very presentational production, tinker the texts and fonts, insert colorful or even informative images. This is a browser-based tool that can be used by anyone in a surprisingly easy way. Using this PDF to Word conversion tool is highly recommended by people looking for a quick fix in their documents.