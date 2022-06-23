When it comes to approaching which test to take further for yourself there are usually two types of test PCR and rapid Covid-19 test. PCR tests are also known as polymerase chain reactions. It is a type of test used to detect viruses in an individual.

How Does the PCR Test Work?

The PCR test takes the sample of ribonucleic acid and helps with the identification of the virus present in the DNA of the individual. With the help of RNA, even the smallest traces of the virus can be traced. It is detected as a useful parameter to detect the SARS Coronavirus. The best part about the PCR test is that it does not alter your DNA and apart from getting results, your DNA cannot be used for any other purpose.

Benefits of PCR Test

Getting a PCR test is the most effective way of detecting COVID-19, the perfect solution when you require a quick PCR test for travel, but it is not always possible to get an accurate result. PCR tests are done by medical professionals that don’t provide instant results which means that it will take time for you to know whether you are positive or negative.

“PCR tests are more reliable and accurate due to testing the specific genetic material of the virus, eliminating the interference from other viruses,” said Heather Seyko, a Laboratory Services manager for OSF HealthCare.

How Does the Rapid COVID Test Work?

The rapid COVID test, also known as the antigen test, is the process of detecting the COVID virus by identifying the protein found in the outer zone of the virus. It works with the same nasal swab technique but delivers faster results as compared to the PCR test.

The method of determining the presence of virus in the sample is that in an antigen test the liquid molecules of the virus get attached to the swab and help in detecting the virus. If a line appears then the result is positive and if not then the result is negative.

Benefits of Antigen Test (Rapid COVID Test)

Instant Results within 15 minutes

The antigen test comes in handy and the person can do it by themselves.

It helps in the further spread of the virus by moving to places to get yourself checked.

Drawbacks of Antigen Test

PCR test generates more accurate results in comparison with the rapid antigen test. As in PCR test virus molecules are recognised while in Antigen test only small amounts of virus are recognised and are more likely to generate false results sometimes. It is very difficult to test a person with an antigen test who is asymptomatic.

Which One to Choose: PCR vs Rapid COVID Test?

Getting yourself tested can be a task. While you might have gathered the courage to get yourself tested, choosing which test to do can be brainstorming. Whenever you are visiting a medical professional you may not be able to choose which test to go for.

The PCR test is helpful in scenarios where there is a low risk of getting a virus but the patient wants to be assured that he doesn’t have one. The PCR test gives more accurate results as compared to the Antigen test.

An antigen test should be chosen if there are high chances for patients to have conceived the virus. As they deliver faster results the treatment can go over smoothly.

Conclusion

Getting yourself tested is an essential part of cutting the spread of the virus and ensuring a safe environment amongst your surroundings.Always choose reliable centers such as Covid Travel Vancouver for this type of test.