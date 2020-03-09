Product packaging has been an ever-changing need of the product manufacturers.

The standard requirement of packaging your products in a presentable manner has been seen modifying its trends, owing to the ever burdening competition amongst the packaging companies.

Pillow boxes are emerging as a modern trend to pack products of small to medium sizes.

They are exquisite and adorable at the same time.

Their functionality is similar to a regular cubical packaging, but they clearly stand out amongst others. They are ideal for packaging cosmetic items and garments or similar.

Their sizes largely depend upon the product they are being made for.

The competition in innovative designs and styles in the packaging sector is at the highest point today. The industry is trying to develop packaging solutions that not only fit the sustainability needs but are reasonably healthy and give the consumer a surprisingly jovial feeling about the product.

Pillow boxes came forth as an ideal choice for high flexibility in customization by the relevant manufacturer.

Innovation in branding:

It does not matter which product these printed pillow boxes shall be used for. They shall always carry the brand name of the product accompanied by the manufacturers’ credentials.

The usual trend is about having the name of the product and manufacturer on the front side of the box. And the general details about the product and the manufacturing entity on their back. You can introduce a side-tag or a surplus top flap like the ones we see in lady clutches for the brand name.

There are several methods to customize these custom packaging according to your creativity and needs.

Ribbon wrap:

A very delightful way to present your products in a way that they do not feel like a purchased accessory would be wrapping them like a gift for the buyer.

It would not only make the buyer feel happy about it, but it shall also enhance the manufacturers’ and the retailers’ image as someone who likes to take care of their esteemed customers. These pillow shaped boxes are the kind of cardboard boxes that inherently look like fancy packaging.

After packing your products, if you can finish up the pillow wrapping with an elegant looking broad ribbon and a decorative tie knot, not only shall it enhance the look of the packaging, but they would give it the appearance of the gift.

The consumer shall be happy to receive his purchase in a similar-looking box. Besides, these feeble additions to your boxes would cost almost nothing, but they sure will add value to your merchandise.

Even if your product has nothing special in comparison to your competitors, your excellent pillow packaging will play its part.

Special design:

As we already know, there is enormous flexibility in the design of pillow packaging. You can always select an unorthodox approach towards their plan for your products.

Considering the conventional plain, printed pillow boxes outlook, you can always introduce windows to allow the users to have a sneak peek at the product packed inside.

Or you can make a clear pillow packaging to make the product totally visible to the consumer.

They usually have two curved folding sides; you can design your box packaging with three or even four curved sides. You can also introduce metal or leather tags pasted or hanging on your packaging.

They might include your logo or merchandise name. There is no limitation on the modification of the designs, and the thinking capacity of the designer only limits it.

Selecting Materials:

The creativity is not limited to the designs only, the manufacturing material of the designed boxes can also be altered to make them look unique and one of a kind.

The regular pillow-shaped product boxes are usually made out of kraft or cardboard material. There are many options at your disposal.

Their manufacturing materials range from biodegradable plastics to paper-based documents. The most popular amongst which are cardboard boxes, but you can always opt for hard cases made out of synthetic wood-like materials. Laminated cardboard sheets are quite popular too.

Whatever you choose, you can be creative about it and make your packaging and your products stand out amongst others. These small modifications not only make your products outstanding but also serve as a flexible marketing tool.

Event-based alteration:

The packaging does not necessarily need to have the usual style throughout the year. You can always design them as per various events and venues so that they fit in the theme and give your product an exclusive look. Your pillow style packaging can have the outlook that people can relate to a specific event.

For instance, Christmas is closing in, and you might want to design the boxes that are adequately designed for the game. All those Santa and Reindeers on your product boxes would not only be adequate to the game but shall also contribute a lot towards your social image.

A similar approach can be adopted for other instances like Independence Day, Halloween, wedding ceremonies, etc. They are quite a creative marketing and publicity strategy, as well.

Theme based retail boxes are quite adored by everyone.

These wholesale boxes can be acquired relatively easily for your products through several online vendors and packaging firms. You can personalize them as per your choice, like to introduce an innovation in the traditional pillow-shaped design.

We cannot deny the importance of packaging in various aspects of product sourcing. Therefore, they must be thoroughly seen through each of the relevant phases of designing and production.