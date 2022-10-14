Online Casinos Increasingly Cater for Players in India

India is a hotspot for online gambling and sports betting. Although sports betting is the number one online gambling activity in the country, online casino gaming is also becoming popular. Thanks to the pathway created by online sports betting, online casinos are also able to offer players in the country the chance to play games popular in India and from around the world.

Below we look at some of the key contributors to the rise in the popularity of online gambling in the country.

INR – Indian Rupees Accepted & Popular Payment Methods in India

The best way to avoid exchange rate fees when transacting with an online casino is to use your domestic currency. With the rise in popularity of online casinos and sports betting across India, there are now hundreds of online casinos that accept INR. Not only that, but the software providers also creating the games are including INR min-max bets. One popular online casino that accepts INR is 22bet. The casino hosts thousands of online slots and hundreds of live dealer and virtual table games all accepting bets using INR. There are many positive 22bet reviews. One of the most details ones can be found on Playcasino.com. Please check their 22bet casino review before you start playing.

As well as 22Bet, there is also a wide selection of online casinos out there that give players the facilities to keep a casino balance in INR and use that balance to bet on sports, play video slot and table games using INR.

With this, some of the most popular payments for players in India are increasingly appearing at online casinos. Here are a few to look out for:

PhonePe

Indian Net Banking

PayTM

GooglePay

UPI

Freecharge

Live Dealer & Table Games Popular in India

The number of live dealer titles focusing on casino games popular in India is growing fast. The main two titles most often seen are Andar Bahar, and the Asian variant of 3-card poker, Teen Patti. There are also live dealer titles that come with a theme based on India such as Lucky 7 and 32 Cards by Ezugi. In fact, Ezugi has a studio that is entirely themed on India.

Here’s a list of popular live casino tables and lotto games with the software provider that produced the game included:

Super Andar Bahar Live (Evolution)

Andar Bahar Live (Pragmatic Play)

Andar Bahar (BetGames)

Teen Patti Live (Playtech)

Bet On Teen Patti (Ezugi)

Lucky 7 (Ezugi)

32 Cards Live (Ezugi)

Cricket War (Ezugi)

Native Speaking Dealers for Casino Players in India

Live dealer games are also including dealers and croupiers that speak Hindi. Some of the brands currently offering streams to ‘Roulette’, ‘Andar Bahar’, and ‘Teen Patti’ live dealer titles include Pragmatic Play, Evolution and Ezugi. And the game titles offering gameplay in Hindi or gameplay poplar in India.

Hindi Roulette (Playtech)

Indian Roulette (Pragmatic Play)

Video Slots Themed on India and its Culture

Of course, video slot themes cover just about every culture, mythology, food and adventure there is. As a result, there is no shortage of video slots themed around India in one way or another. It could be the Taj Mahal, curry, legends of India, adventures into India’s history or a mystical archaeologist journey searching for ancient relics and fortune.

Here are just some of the titles available that depict India and its cultural background:

Pearls of India (Play’n GO)

Happy Indian Chef (KA Gaming)

Jewels of India (High5Games)

Mystical India (Skywind Group)

Bollywood Billions (Swintt)

The Growth of Online Gambling in India Will Continue to Strengthen

Online gambling in India is expected to continue its upwards growth trends. In 2021, the reported market size was USD 57 billion. By 2030, analysts are forecasting a CAGR growth of 11.7% between now and 2030. That will bring the market value to USD 153 billion – three times the size it is now. With that growth we can expect an increase in new live dealer games popular with players in India, more slots focusing on themes of India, and an increasing number of online casinos accepting Indian Rupees.