Celebs with dimpled smiles, such as Cheryl Cole, Mario Lopez, and Jennifer Garner, always seem to be able to capture the attention of the public. In recent weeks, they’ve been inspiring their fans to grow dimples of their own.

According to plastic surgeons, the dimple craze is so widespread that “everyone in Hollywood has them, and everyone wants them.” Men who want the “Mario Lopez” look are also interested in the procedure, despite the fact that women are the majority of those who request it.

What Are Dimples And Can You Create Them?

Skin adhering to underlying tissue results in muscle defects in the cheeks, which are known as natural dimples. It is possible that the dimple will be permanent or that it will only appear when someone smiles. However, while some dimples persist into adulthood, many others fade away as a child grows older and the defect is no longer visible as the cheek muscle matures.

Dimpleplasty in Mumbai is the most recent cosmetic surgery trend to hit the market. Cosmetic surgeons are now performing four times the number of dimple-creation surgeries that they were in the past.

What Is The Dimpleplasty Procedure?

The doctor creates dimples in a patient’s cheek by making a small incision inside the cheek. There are no cuts anywhere on the outside of the face. One or two millimetres of the cheek muscle are excised, and the remaining muscle is sutured to the skin’s underside with dissolvable suture. When a dimple is formed, an incision is made on either side of the cheek, leaving a permanent dimple in the skin.

An only local anaesthetic is required for the entire out-patient procedure, which takes approximately 30 minutes. You can expect only minor temporary swelling and that the dimples will be deeper at first, but they will fade and become more natural after a few months. After a while, the dimples may be visible at all times, but they gradually fade away until they are only visible when the patient smiles again.

What Is the Dolly Dimple Technique?

Cosmetic Surgeon, Dr. Siddharth Prakash says that the “Dolly Dimple,” which is only available at Ambrosia Aesthetics, is an updated version of the original dimple creation surgery in Mumbai. Dr. Prakash is one of a small number of cosmetic surgeons who provide the procedure. Adding to this, Dr. Siddharth stated, “Dimples can be customized.” “Patients can choose from a variety of designer dimples, which can be long, short, deep, shallow, or any combination thereof.” The patient can also specify the location on their cheeks where they would like the dimples to appear.

Dimples have always been thought to be adorable, and they have the ability to brighten a person’s face. In some cultures, they are even regarded as fortunate individuals.