Riot Games, the developer behind the popular first-person shooter game Valorant, has recently introduced a new agent to the game’s roster – Gekko. This new addition to the game has created a buzz in the gaming community, with players divided over whether the new expansion needs a nerf.

Gekko is an initiator agent armed with a set of unique abilities that make him a dangerous opponent on the battlefield. However, some players have raised concerns that his abilities are overpowered and unbalanced, which could potentially impact the game’s overall experience.

In this article, we will provide an overview of Gekko’s abilities and examine how they could affect the game’s meta.

We will also discuss the community’s reactions to the new agent and what this means for the future of Valorant.

Gekko Abilities

Besides two basics, one signature, and one ultimate ability, Gekko also has a passive ability called globules. His passive allows him to reclaim dormant globules and gain another charge for his abilities.

Passive Ability Globules

After Wingman, Dizzy, and Thrash abilities expire in Valorant, they transform into a dormant globule. Gekko can regain the globule and earn another charge by interacting with it after a brief cooldown. However, his ultimate ability Thrash can only be reclaimed once, while the rest of them don’t have any limitations just so yet.

Mosh Pit

To activate this ability, select the Mosh Pit and click the fire button to throw it like a grenade. Alternatively, click the alt fire button to throw it underhand. When the Mosh lands, it duplicates across a wide area and, after a brief delay, explodes.

It is a Molotov kind of ability that is also very useful in post-plant situations. It deals 25/50 damage per tick while dealing 3 ticks within 0,2 seconds. In other words, it will kill every Agent in its radius and it is almost impossible to run from it once it’s charged.

Wingman

You can equip the Wingman ability by pressing the fire button to send it forward in search of enemies. Wingman will release a concussive blast toward the first enemy it detects. Alternatively, press the alt fire button while targeting a Spike site or a planted Spike to have Wingman defuse or plant the Spike. Please note that Gekko must have the Spike in his inventory to plant it.

There is no need to fake plant or defuse with Gekko, and that’s what’s the biggest problem for opponents. Enemies have to peek as they will lose the round if they don’t. He appears immune to post-plant meta even against Viper and Brimstone.

This makes him dangerous in clutch situations as he can use the wingman to plant or defuse the spike while he defends him from a safe distance.

Dizzy

Dizzy is pretty easy to use, just select the ability and click the fire button to launch Dizzy forward through the air. As Dizzy charges, she unleashes plasma blasts toward enemies in her line of sight. Any enemies hit by the plasma will be blinded.

It is a unique flash and it is almost impossible to avoid it as it even works when enemies are not looking at it.

Trash

The ultimate ability trash costs 7 ult points and it allows Gekko to link with Trash’s mind and guide her through enemy territory. It will detain any enemies in its radios, similarly to the Killjoy’s ultimate.

The best thing about this ultimate ability is that it can be used twice. If Gekko does not find anyone, he can simply re-pick the globule and reuse the ultimate ability in the same round.

Gekko in Professional Valorant

One thing is for sure, Gekko is the new meta and professional Valorant players will surely include him in their matches. This Agent is very frustrating to play against, and there is nothing opponents can do, even professionals. His abilities are quite unbalanced in the current meta, which, in the community’s opinion, makes him very strong.

If you see one team has Gekko on it, it is smart to place a Valorant bet on that team as they will probably win, at least until the nerf happens.

The Agent will change how the game is played as he is the ultimate clutch Agent that can parry against the best duelists.

However, it is important to note that the Valorant meta is constantly evolving, and what may seem too strong now may become unnecessary in the future. Only time will tell how Gekko fits into the ever-changing world of the game.

Final Thoughts

In conclusion, the introduction of the new Valorant agent, Gekko, has sparked controversy in the community. Some players believe that his abilities are overpowered and unbalanced, while others argue that he is well-balanced.

Gekko’s set of abilities, including his passive, ultimate ability, and wingman, make him a powerful initiator agent that can provide his team with a significant advantage. However, this can also make matches unfair and negatively affect the player experience. As Gekko becomes a part of the professional Valorant meta, it remains to be seen whether he will be nerfed or not. Regardless, Gekko will undoubtedly change how the game is played, and players will have to adapt to this new addition to the game.